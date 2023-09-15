Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7- Release date, Time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 will be released on September 21, 2023. The young adult animated fantasy series is a spinoff of the American animated series Adventure Time that aired on Cartoon Network and debuted on Max on August 31, 2023.

While Pendleton Ward created the original show, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake characters were created by Natasha Allegri. The original series followed Finn the Human and Jake the Dog’s adventures. However, the current spinoff aims at opening up an alternate universe with gender-bent protagonists.

Finn and Jake turn into Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, Ice King becomes Simon Petrikov, Princess Bubblegum becomes Gary Prince in one world, and Candy Queen in another. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 will continue following the lead trio as they face the confusion of the multiverse while fighting a potent antagonist.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 is titled The Star

According to the weekly release schedule, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7, titled The Star, will be released on September 21, 2023, accompanied by episode 8, Jerry. The show’s release pattern has planned two weekly episodes to cover ten episodes by September 28, 2023. Showrunner and executive producer Adam Muto says the lead characters have been designed to be more relatable.

The date and time to air Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 depends on the watch zones of the viewers. Here are some of the timings as per the zones:

12 am Pacific Time

2 am Central Standard Time

3 am Eastern Standard Time

8 am British Summer Time

9 am Central European Summer Time

12.30 pm Indian Standard Time

5 pm Australian Standard Daylight Time

While the original Adventure Time was aired on Cartoon Network, this time, the Fionna and Cake spinoff is on Max, the streaming service from Warner Brothers Discovery. There are blocks in place so certain regions can permit specific operators to air the show.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, a Max original, is available only on Max and Max add-ons such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. In Australia, Fox8 and Binge have permission to air it. While Netflix does not air the show now, it may get approval.

The main characters and the cast for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 are:

Madeleine Martin as Fionna the Human Roz Ryan as Cake the Cat Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov Donald Grover as Marshall Lee Andrew Rannells as Gary Prince Kaylee McKee as Scarab Sean Rohani as Prismo

Quick recap of previous episodes

The first four episodes are named after four primary characters, namely Fionna Campbell, Simon Petrikov, Cake the Cat, and Prismo the Wishmaster, respectively. The first episode introduces Fionna as a regular woman depressed with her ordinary life and dreams about fantastic adventures. While visiting Ellis P to discuss her insecurities, her cat mysteriously vanishes chasing a blue light.

The second episode introduces Simon, who works in the land of Ooo. While depressed after an adventure with Finn Mertens and a phone call from Marceline, he creates a portal to bring back his fiancée, Betty. However, the portal gets Cake the Cat into the land of Ooo.

The third episode follows Cake, who has arrived in Ooo and escapes Simon’s house to explore the markets in the new world, causing chaos. Simon creates another portal, and Fionna, who has been looking for Cake, enters Ooo. Astrid, a fan of Fionna and Cake stories, unites the lady with her pet.

Episode 4 introduces Prismo as he teleports Fionna, Cake, and Simon into the Time Room. He confesses that he had created Fionna’s world without authorization and hid it inside Ice King’s mind. However, when Ice King turned into Simon, Fionna’s world lost its magical power. When auditor Scarab visits the Time Room to find the lead trio, Prismo gives them a remote to escape.

Episode 5, titled Destiny, shows the trio trying to find the crown of Ice King in Farmworld, another spinoff world of Adventure Time. Here, Farmworld Finn’s son Jay brings them home and shows them the remaining shards. However, they get teleported along with Scarab, the auditor.

Episode 6, titled The Winter King, shows Winter King trying to make a copy of the crown so that Simon can restore the magic to Fionna’s world. However, he and Simon get kidnapped by Candy Queen, who is Princess Bubblegum from another dimension.

While Fionna saves them, the crown gets accidentally triggered, leading to Winter King’s death and Candy Queen’s return to Bubblegum. By the end of this episode, the lead trio escapes to another reality to avoid Scarab.

What will happen in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 will take up the storyline from where episode 6 left off. Since the lead trio had to flee to an alternate reality, episode 7 will have the backdrop of this new world. The plot will show more characters in the new world, with Fionna, Simon, and Cake facing new challenges.

Watch out for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 on Max on September 21, Thursday at the designated time.