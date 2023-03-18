"They can afford that?": Twitter slams Warner Bros. as studio in talks to acquire Nancy Meyers' $150M rom-com after Netflix cancellation

Nancy Meyers, the notable director best-known for directing several popular rom-com movies, including The Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, The Holiday, It’s Complicated, and more, had plans of making another star-studded romantic comedy movie for Netflix with a $130 million budget.

However, the popular streaming platform eventually split ways with the filmmaker when she demanded a heavier budget of approximately $150 million.

Deadline has now reported that Meyers is in early talks with the entertainment studio Warner Bros. regarding the upcoming brand new project.

The news has not gone down well with Twitterati, who slammed Warner Bros. for planning to take up such a heavy-budget romantic comedy movie after the entertainment company previously let go of many fan-favorite projects due to financial issues.

Some Twitter users are even confused about how the company can even afford to take up such a financial commitment.

Twitter abuzz as unhappy netizens diss Warner Bros. studios for considering Nancy Meyers' $150M movie

News of the studio being in early discussions to acquire Meyers' film did not sit well with internet users, prompting many to take to social media to express their displeasure with the move.

Many pointed out that the studio is currently "bleeding publicly" and thus, acquiring the film will be highly risky. Some Twitter users have also highlighted the fact that Warner Bros. has canceled several highly anticipated projects like Final Space, Batgirl, and Infinity Train because of their monetary problems and debts.

The studio has previously worked with Nancy on her 2015 movie, The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, which gained a lot of positive reviews from both critics and viewers.

More details about the upcoming rom-com by Nancy Meyers

The big-budgeted upcoming movie has been titled Paris Paramount, according to Fandomwire. The rom-com movie will depict the story of an extremely creative filmmaking pair who run into each other again on a movie set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Although the cast for the film has not yet been confirmed, Deadline reported that the director has been in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Michael Fassbender, and Penelope Cruz.

It will be quite interesting to see whether the studio finally seals the deal with the upcoming Nancy Meyers project or not.

