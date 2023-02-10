Will Warner Bros sell the Snyderverse to Netflix? James Gunn responds

The Snyderverse never got to shine due to studio politics. After the reception of a poorly edited Batman V Superman, Snyder's verse completely fell apart. Zack Snyder was asked to make multiple changes in Justice League, which was already shot close to 90%. After that, he exited due to personal reasons and overhead pressure from the studio.

Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to finish the Justice League by making it more like The Avengers. He was specifically asked to keep the film under two hours. From that point onwards, the hopes of Snyder's DC universe were lost.

A few years later, a constant fan outcry forced Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's Justice League. But even then, they were pretty vocal about not wanting to continue with the Snyderverse as other projects were already under development, and Zack Snyder had already found more work under Netflix.

Now, even after Warner Bros. Discovery has turned DC into a separate studio, the Snyderverse fandom is still not giving up. Angry at the recasting of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in particular, fans continue to demand Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels. For the same purpose, “#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix” has been trending on Twitter.

"Wackiest hashtag ever": James Gunn responds after fans demand to sell the Snyderverse to Netflix

Since Snyder has been given free rein to develop multiple projects for Netflix, people have been asking Warner Bros. to sell the rights of everything related to the Snyderverse to Netflix. Now, James Gunn has finally acknowledged this absurd demand.

Through two tweets, he clarified that neither Netflix nor Zack has expressed any such interest.

James Gunn @JamesGunn @fahad__yd @BernieWrightson @DCComics I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). @fahad__yd @BernieWrightson @DCComics I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).

Gunn also hit the nail in the coffin by revealing that Snyder had already connected with him after he became the co-CEO of DC Studios. At the same time, Snyder is busy developing his Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead franchises.

James Gunn @JamesGunn @ZEAL0TT @fahad__yd @BernieWrightson @DCComics He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. @ZEAL0TT @fahad__yd @BernieWrightson @DCComics He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now.

So clearly, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery will not be selling the Snyder’s Justice League universe to Netflix.

Why WB can’t sell Zack Snyder’s DC Universe?

There are multiple reasons why this sale could never happen. Firstly, it will be directly in competition with James Gunn’s DCU, which nobody at DC Studios or WB Discovery would want. Being better or worse definitely won’t matter because DCEU will directly hinder the viewership of whatever James Gunn and Peter Safran come up with.

Secondly, general DC fans will be confused as both the DCEU and Gunn’s DCU will have some similar faces. The likes of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Aquaman, and even The Flash are supposed to continue in Gunn's DCU. So, similar actors in two different stories will only create further confusion and make people lose interest.

Third, the talent involved with the Snyderverse has already moved on. Zack Snyder is busy for the next four years with two Rebel movies and a sequel to his Army of the Dead. Being in his early 50s, Ben Affleck would not want to continue playing Batman for long. The Flash would mark his final appearance as Batman and Henry Cavill has already left the Superman cape behind.

So, all in all, the Snyderverse will always remain a pipe dream.

