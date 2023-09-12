Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake - How many episodes will be there? Episode count for season 1 explored

Fans of the Adventure Time franchise have been looking forward to its spin-off, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which aired on Max earlier this year. The new animated series caters to an older audience and follows the adventures of Fionna the Human (a gender-swapped version of Finn) and Cake the Cat (a gender-swapped version of Jake).

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake's debut season will comprise 10 episodes. This is similar to the first season of the original Adventure Time series, which ran for 10 seasons before ending its run in 2018. This also alludes to the fact that if fans enjoy the series, it may get renewed for another season, just like its predecessor.

Fionna and Cake (Image via IMDb)

Episodes 5 and 6 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake set to air on September 14

The first season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will have 10 episodes. Two episodes will air every week till the series ends on September 28, 2023. The show premiered on Max on August 31, 2023, and had a treat in store for fans as two episodes aired on the same day.

Following the initial release of the first two episodes, the show follows a release schedule of two new episodes every week. Four episodes have been released as of this writing, with episodes 5 and 6, titled Destiny and The Winter King, respectively, set to air this week.

Here's a look at the release schedule for episodes 5 to 10:

Episode 5 - September 14

Episode 6 - September 14

Episode 7 - September 21

Episode 8 - September 21

Episode 9 - September 28

Episode 10 - September 28

The series has already become a fan favorite as it continues to air and expand the mythos of the original Adventure Time series.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake - The story so far

The Max spinoff sequel provides the origin story for its dynamic duo. Prismo summons the two main characters to his Time Room, where they make the startling discovery that Prismo actually created Fionna and Cake as his own universe after getting tired of doing the same thing for other people.

Adventure Time Fionna and Cake's story so far dictates that the duo is in for a journey full of threats, surprises, and more. With old characters like Ice King, Prismo, and others returning to the series and new adversaries planning to erase Fionna and Cake from existence, the show is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

Fionna the Human (Image via Max)

The show follows Fionna, Cake, Ice King, and Simon Petrikov, as they set off on a quest of self-discovery and universe-hopping adventure. While all this goes on, a formidable new foe waits in the shadows, desperate to find them and destroy them. Fionna and Cake are awakened at the start of the series in a different world without magic, unable to recall their previous experiences.

Fans of Adventure Time have fallen in love with Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake on Max as it continues to chronicle the lives of the fan-favorite heroes in the land of Ooo. Two new episodes will now release each week until the series' conclusion on September 28, 2023.