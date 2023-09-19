Do you have to watch Adventure Time in order? Explained

Adventure Time, a highly acclaimed cartoon series that ran on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018, captivated fans with its distinct combination of humor, fantasy, and emotional depth.

The series invites you to explore the strange tales of candy people, extraterrestrial abominations, bloodsuckers, wizards, and adorable friendships in the Land of Ooo. The wit, outrageous jokes, goofy situations, and brilliant animation of Adventure Time appeal to both children and adults.

The show chronicles the adventures of Finn the Human and his devoted partner Jake the Dog in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo.

With the premiere of the spin-off series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, fans are eager to get back into the series or revisit it. So let's dig into the world of Ooo and figure out how to get the most out of this awesome series.

Adventure Time: How to watch

Adventure Time is an episodic show, which means that there is a central story that plays out throughout the course of each season, which in turn provides a story for the whole series.

It's worth noting, though, that many of the individual episodes are self-contained and may be appreciated on their own. This adaptability allows both new and returning viewers to interact with the series in ways that suit their tastes.

Beginning with the first season is advised for fans who are new to the show. The early episodes establish the key characters and lay the foundation for absorbing Ooo's vast universe.

If time is an issue or if specific episodes catch your interest, fans can skip around and enjoy the series at their own pace.

A lesser-known fun fact: The series draws inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons (Image via Cartoon Network)

To help you with that and explore the wide universe of Adventure Time, here are some noteworthy episodes worth seeing, presented in no particular order:

Season 1, Episode 13- Evicted!: This episode digs into the hilarious difficulties Finn and Jake have when looking for a new house.

Season 1, Episode 1-Slumber Party Panic: The show's debut episode sets the tone for future adventures and establishes the eccentric residents of the Land of Ooo.

Season 2, Episode 25-What Was Missing: Finn and Jake embark on a musical trip that examines the importance of friendship in this particular episode.

Season 3, Episode 16-Too Young: When Finn is forced to become ruler of the Candy Kingdom, he must make a tough decision.

Season 5, Episode 8- " Jake the Dad: In this delightful episode, Jake's parenting abilities are put to the test.

Season 5, Episode 14-Simon & Marcy: In this highly emotional episode, we dive into one of our most adored heroes' past.

Season 10, Episodes 12-13- Come Along With Me: The monumental series finale brings Adventure Time to a heartwarming conclusion.

Each episode took roughly 9-months to complete (Illustration via Pen ward)

You may either watch the rest of the episodes chronologically or search for more that pique your interest if these episodes catch your interest and leave you wanting more.

There is always something new to find out in the land of Ooo (and beyond), thanks to Adventure Time's vast tapestry of stories that spans ten seasons in total.

Here are some suggestions to keep in mind in order to improve your watching experience:

Try to watch the series season-wise: Because the first seasons are what define the show's central themes and the episodes get increasingly sequential as the story goes on, delivering richer character development and complex storylines.

Adhere to the specials: A number of specials from Adventure Time's run can be found and these bonuses offer additional levels of delight and discovery despite not being essential to the main narrative.

Explore the miniseries: Within the Adventure Time universe, two engrossing miniseries, "Stakes" and "Islands," provide a more sustained experience. These miniseries dig into the backstories of the characters and expose untold truths, strengthening the relationship to the larger story.

The series is available on multiple platforms for viewers to watch, like Max, Prime video, etc (Image via Cartoon Network)

Keep in mind that you don't have to push yourself to view every episode in the series. Episodes that don't speak to you can be skipped, and considering how expansive and engrossing the land of Ooo is, it's possible to customize your watching experience by jumping around the series to watch what floats your boat.

Whether you decide to follow Finn and Jake in their antics from the start or focus on particular episodes that catch your attention, Adventure Time offers a wonderful trip full of joy, emotion, and unforgettable experiences. So prepare to be captivated by the Land of Ooo by grabbing your sword and donning your crown.