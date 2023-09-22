Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 reviewed

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8, titled The Star and Jerry respectively, premiered on Max on September 21 at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:30 a.m. EST. The series continues to astonish viewers with its concentrated thematic storyline with Fionna (Madeleine Martin), Cake (Roz Ryan), and Simon (Tom Kenny) as they continue to travel the universe, from worlds where the Lich's wish came true to baby worlds.

Our heroes' expeditions into Farmworld and Winter World in the previous episodes did not get them any closer to repairing Fionna and Cake's world.

Fionna has been hesitant to carry on being the hero she's supposed to be since discovering what she truly did in the last episode.

Next week can't come sooner! (Image from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 on Max)

However, with Scarab still following them, Fionna, with the assistance of Simon and Cake, must go on as they enter a deeper, scary environment packed with unsettling hazards in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 - Love, Death, and Robots

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 take us farther into the multiverse while showcasing more character growth, grim realities, and the like. The rich web of character development is revealed in episode 7, The Star, wherein a "what if?" reality, Marceline's plunge into darkness without the presence of Simon, the Ice King takes the spotlight.

The eighth episode, "Jerry," delivers a bizarre yet compelling story that explores the past and feelings of Simon and Betty's tragic relationship.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 convey a whirlwind of emotions, comedy, and nostalgia that Adventure Time viewers have grown to like in addition to offering new insights into beloved characters.

Nail Bitting Instances (Image from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 on Max)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7 takes us into a world without Ice King

Viewers are taken on a journey into a world without Simon in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7, which reveals the enormous effect his absence would have had on the characters and the course on their storylines.

A mind-blowing opening scene sets the tone for the rest of the series; Simon's dead body is discovered by Marceline; and the Vampire King (VK) appears to have killed Simon.

This startling revelation grabs viewers' attention right away by giving them a glimpse of how vicious and ominous the world of vampires is while also hinting at why the show is rated with its mature rating.

Scary Marceline (Image from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 on Max)

It was a heartbreaking scene when Martin passed away in this episode. The horrific manner in which Marceline killed him and drained him of his essence exemplifies how ruthless and forgiving the vampiric society is.

The episode masterfully examines the idea of sacrifice via two concurrent tales. Gary elected to remain with Marshall rather than further his career, while Bonnie gave up and chose to die rather than remain with Marcy, who seemed to have feelings for PB.

This whole scene with Bubbline and Gumlee sacrificing in two separate ways was excellent.

The capacity of the show to convey double meanings using creative language is one of its merits. Bonnie's remark to Marceline, "I'll get your heart," holds emotional significance and foreshadows the deep and conflicting feelings present in this episode.

Is Cake's character development on par with Jake's? (Image from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 on Max)

The episode also makes indications about Cake's internal transformations, especially when she suffers a head injury. In the latter episode, her changed state is more obvious, exposing the lasting impacts of her trauma.

Adventure Time episode 8 highlights love and other forms of courage

Viewers get a look into the heartbreaking and sad love tale of Simon and Betty in episode 8 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The show's ability to create diverse and interesting locations is demonstrated by the episode's transition from the dark and scary world of Episode 7 to a new but just as unpleasant one, albeit sadder.

The reappearance of BMO brings levity and humor, counterbalancing the story's darker overtones. (Or something tragic, potato po-tah-to.)

Simon and Betty (Image from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 on Max)

Fionna, Cake, and Simon open the episode but the group erupts as they are forced to wander for miles across a seemingly endless countryside without seeing the Ice Kingdom or the crown and Simon's attempts to mend the remote are unsuccessful, which means the duo can't go back to their homeworld.

As Cake expresses regret for not stealing the crown before teleporting and blames Fiona, tensions escalate. Fiona, in turn, reminds Cake of the time she saved her life.

Cake storms out in a rage as she feels the urge to stretch her legs, briefly dividing the group. (The head injury may have really had an impact on the cake.)

The group's determination to fix the remote leads them to a lab but they are disappointed when they learn that the lab's resident believes the remote is beyond repair. Cake becomes enraged in response to this letdown, robbing the lab and blaming Fiona for their situation.

Fiona withdraws to the balcony and sobs amid the commotion. Simon consoles her. Simon and Betty's love story is a bittersweet highlight of the episode and what leads to Fionna and Cake making up after fights in the episode.

The connection and the tragic circumstances that separated Simon and Betty tug at the heartstrings of audiences.

The episode also sees a tragic sacrifice, BMO's suggestion to use their robot heart to jumpstart the remote leads to a heartbreaking outcome as everyone's favorite robot breaks down (tears were shed).

It is a moment that resonates deeply with viewers. The combination of humor, nostalgia, and sadness in this scene showcases the series' ability to evoke complex emotions.

A depressed Lich (depressed due to his wish being fulfilled) speaks to Simon about his upcoming decision to don the crown as the episode nears its conclusion. Fiona declines to curse anybody in spite of the grave repercussions they suffered and vows to remain true to herself.

Simon reassures Fiona that everything will be fine as he resumes the magical ritual, allowing Fiona and Cake to return to their universe. The Scarab shows up and just as Simon is about to put on the crown, a mysterious hole forms under them, and both he and Scarab fall into it.

Final thoughts

Both Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episodes 7 & 8 show a lot of character development in all of our characters, highlighting their fortitude and flexibility in the face of difficulty.

Fionna and Simon's developing friendship offers a nice aspect to the story that emphasizes the connections made in this particular universe.

Adventure Time: Cake and Fionna episodes 7 & 8 provided fans with a rollercoaster of emotions, with viewers proclaiming these as masterful storytelling.

The themes of nostalgia, heartache, grief love, and tragedy were among those expertly covered in these episodes, and viewers are anticipating the series conclusion, which airs on Thursday, September 28, next week.

Adventure Time Fionna and Cake Episodes 7 & 8 are now available to stream on Max.