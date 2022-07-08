aespa makes a new record with 1.6 million pre-order copies for second mini-album Girls

Nobody is doing it like aespa! The talented girl group has made history with their new mini-album Girls.

SM Entertainment has officially announced that, as of July 7, their second mini-album Girls had racked up an impressive total of 1,610,517 stock pre-orders. For those unversed, the number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release.

The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

The members of the group revealed their excitement upon hearing this news and thanked MYs (aespa’s fandom) for their love and support:

“We were surprised and excited to hear that pre-orders for our second mini-alubm ‘Girls’ exceeded 1.61 million copies. We worked hard to prepare for this album as much as you waited a long time for it, and we feel overwhelmed to set a new record right from the start. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we will be a group that shows better performances and brings better music.”

aespa has surpassed BLACKPINK for the highest stock pre-orders achieved by any girl group in history

With over 1.6 million pre-ordered copies, the Black Mamba singers has now set a new all-time high record for any K-Pop girl group. The group has set a new record for the highest number of stock pre-orders achieved by any girl group in history, breaking the previous record of 1,028,888 set by BLACKPINK’s The Album in 2020.

Currently, Girls and BLACKPINK’s The Album are the only two girl group albums ever to surpass 1 million stock pre-orders.

The talented four-member girl group made a smashing comeback today with their second mini-album, Girls, accompanied by the eponymous title track.

In their newest track, the girls take down the powerful “Black Mamba”, whom we first met when they debuted back in November 2020. A scintillating dance track with thumping wobble bass and rough synth sounds, the girls show off their inspiring girl power in this song.

Girls signals the final episode of the group's 'SM Culture Universe' season 1. In the title track, aespa members emerge victorious in the battle against the Black Mamba, and journey toward a new world with their guide, nævis.

The album includes six new songs: Girls, both English and Korean versions of Life’s Too Short, Illusion, Lingo, and ICU.

Also, their previously released songs Black Mamba, Forever, and Dreams Come True will also be included as bonus tracks, so there will be a total of nine songs on the album.

aespa to perform in Good Morning America

The talented four-member group will be performing Girls for the first time ever as the opening act of the '2022 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series' on July 8.

Also, next week on July 11, the group plans on greeting fans with their comeback live broadcast, streaming worldwide via YouTube and TikTok. The comeback live broadcast will take place at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far