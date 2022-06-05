aespa's Giselle makes anonymous donation to help abandoned animals 

Members of the K-pop girl group Aespa are well known for their altruism and Giselle is no different. The idol was revealed to have made a very thoughtful donation to Yuhengsa, a non-profit organization that takes care of abandoned animals.

The girl group, which debuted in 2020, has several animal lovers. While Ningning’s devotion for her dog Ddongi has been winning the hearts of fans for a while, Giselle’s recent donation has also made waves in the aespa fandom.

aespa's Giselle donated 10 million KRW to help homeless animals

On June 3, Yuhengsa revealed that they had received a large anonymous donation of 10 million KRW (approximately ~8,000 USD). While the donor was originally not disclosed, the organization later discovered that the generous donor was none other than the popular idol. Incidentally, the name Yuhengsa happens to be an amalgamation of Yu, Heng, and Sa, which means people who seek happiness for abandoned animals.

Given Giselle’s substantial donation, Yuhengsa took to their official Instagram account to thank the idol for her meaningful donation to help homeless animals.

In the caption (written in Korean), the organization stated that they had recently found out that the idol was invested in issues concerning abandoned animals, and that was why she sent them such a large donation.

“We heard that Giselle, who was interested in the issue of abandoned animals, always kept an eye on Yuhengsa, and that’s why she sent us such a large donation.”

They went on to thank the singer and announced that they would continue to support her and the group in all their ventures.

“Thank you so much for accompanying us on our way to find happiness for abandoned animals. We’ll continue to watch and support you.”

They concluded the statement by asking fans of the group to lend Yuhengsa a helping hand.

“Please also show a lot of support to Yuhengsa that finds happiness for abandoned animals!”

Following this news, fans of Giselle and aespa expressed their love for the idol, and promised to support the cause themselves.

Meanwhile, the girl group recently released a brand new single Illusion for their upcoming second mini-album, Girls. The highly anticipated second album comes after their debut mini-album Savage and is set to be released on July 8, 2022. Girls will reportedly also consist of aespa's English-language track Life's Too Short, which they sang for the first time on the Coachella stage.The group recently shared a teaser for the upcoming album on their official social media handles.

Aespa also recently announced that the group’s agency SM Entertainment is officially joining hands with the global music label Warner Records to help put aespa on a global stage. The partnership deal will help with the distribution and promotion of the girl group's music around the world.

