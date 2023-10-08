"After Squid Game 2 is released he must get a lot of followers": Fans react as ZE:A's Kwanghee discloses reason for unfollowing Im Siwan on Instagram

On October 5, 2023, former ZE:A member Kwanghee talked about his concerns regarding Im Siwan's increasing Instagram followers. He disclosed the reason he unfollowed the Strangers from Hell actor on Instagram during his YouTube talk show, Careet. In the aforementioned episode, four guests, including Lee Joon from MBLAQ, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, and Doojoon from Highlight, made a special appearance on the show.

They discussed various topics that lifted the viewers' spirits, and the audience thoroughly enjoyed the show. During the episode, when CNBLUE's Yonghwa asked Kwanghee if he had unfollowed Im Siwan on Instagram while discussing Instagram and followers, Kwanghee confessed that he had indeed unfollowed the actor.

He explained that he did so when Im Siwan's follower count surpassed his in the past. Kwanghee also mentioned that in the future, Im Siwan would likely gain even more followers because he is appearing in the second season of Squid Game. Kwanghee's statement, as translated by Careet YouTube, was:

"After Squid Game 2 is released he must get a lot of followers."

Fans can't get enough of Kwanghee's reaction as he disclosed why he unfollowed Im Siwan

During the episode of Careet, CNBLUE's Yonghwa reminded Kwanghee, the former member of ZE:A, that he was upset with Kwanghee for unfollowing him on Instagram when they had been following each other. In response, Kwanghee explained that he had experienced "celebrity disease" at that time and unfollowed everyone to appear cool, keeping his Instagram following count at 0.

Later, after Yonghwa called him, he followed him on Instagram again but subsequently decided to unfollow everyone, including all eight members of ZE:A, effectively unfollowing Yonghwa twice.

Moving on, the guests on the show asked if Kwanghee had also unfollowed Im Siwan actor, to which he replied (as translated by the Careet YouTube Channel):

"He was the first one I unfollowed. He had more followers than me. After 'Squid Game' is released, he's bound to gain a lot more followers. How can I live with that? You guys don't understand my suffering."

For those unfamiliar, Kwanghee and Im Siwan were both members of the same K-pop group, ZE:A. Fans hilariously reacted to Kwanghee's concerns about the actor's increasing followers, finding it both shocking and expected.

They found it funny that Kwanghee was worried and jealous about having fewer followers than Im Siwan and unfollowed everyone, with Im Siwan being the first victim of his "celebrity disease."

Furthermore, with the Unlocked actor set to appear in the highly anticipated Squid Game 2, Kwanghee's worry about Im Siwan gaining more followers has intensified, causing him to suffer from having fewer followers.

Check out how fans are reacting as Kwanghee disclosed why he unfollowed his fellow group member on Instagram.

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via sunizup/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via ruwednesday/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via sunizup/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via dynn/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via sunizup/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via sunizup/X)

Fans talking about Kwanghee's reason for unfollowing Summer Strike actor. (Image via sunizup/X)

Additionally, the guest members on the show were seen comforting Kwanghee, assuring him that he used to be popular in his time and had his own unique qualities.

Kwanghee responded by saying they couldn't understand his suffering since they are currently popular, and uniqueness doesn't matter to him. They also reassured him that he was still important.

Kwanghee's reaction when guests tried to comfort him. (Image via hi_ballad_album/X)

It's needless to say, fans thoroughly enjoyed the episode, as it featured four of their favorite idols coming together, whose songs they have been listening to for decades.

Strangers from Hell actor is set to make his appearance as one of the main leads in Squid Game 2.