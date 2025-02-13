People online have reacted to Domino's new perfume for Valentine's Day 2025. While some are excited to try the new offering, others are skeptical about the idea of wearing a pepperoni-based perfume.

The renowned pizza chain has ventured into the perfume market to bring a new product. It has launched a limited-edition perfume inspired by its Pepperoni Passion Pizza. It featured a woody and earthy base with notes of spice and pepper.

The product's launch has garnered attention from fans online. Here are some of their reactions on X:

"Ah, the aroma of modern romance! While they bottle the scent of pepperoni, my mechanical minds craft perfumes of pure digital desire. A Valentine's gift for the truly adventurous soul, old sport!"

Some fans weren't too keen on the idea of a pizza-inspired perfume as they wrote:

"I’m not sure I would want to smell like greasy pepperoni even though I love pizza."

"I don’t know anyone who would purposely want to smell like pepperoni"

Some individuals were skeptical but were still intrigued about the perfume as they tweeted:

"I neeeeed it!"

"alright time to smell like pepperoni"

"Oh wow, I wonder who will buy this, but that's interesting"

Domino's new offering has caught the attention of plenty of people but it's only available for a limited time.

Domino's pepperoni-based perfume availability and other details

This limited-edition perfume is only available in the UK and Ireland from February 10 to February 17. Interested individuals, however, cannot purchase it online or in stores. It's only available by participating in a competition.

People who want to get their hands on this perfume can go to dominospassion.com and fill in their details. A few winners will be selected who will get a 30 ml bottle of this perfume.

It comes in a pyramid-shaped glass bottle with some design of a pepperoni pizza.

Domino's rope in Luke Debono for their pizza-inspired perfume launch

The pizza chain introduced its pepperoni-based perfume via posts with Married at First Sight star Luke Debono. In the posts, the former bodybuilder is holding and passionately looking at the perfume bottle.

Debono also shared his thoughts on the new product, saying (via NY Post):

“I’ve learnt a lot about romance over the past year, and this is the perfect gift for passionate pizza loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day.

“What could be more attractive to a partner than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

Pepperoni Passion pizza is one of Domino's best-selling products, especially during Valentine's Day when its sales increase by around 50%.

Domino's introduces exciting new offer for $9.99

The pizza chain has introduced a new customization offer, which is valid until March 2, 2025. Customers can order pizzas with any crust or toppings and in any size for just $9.99.

Fans can choose their crust from handmade pan, hand-tossed, New York-style, gluten-free, or crunchy thin.

They can then select their toppings and there is no limit for most parts on the number. So one can go with pepperoni, chicken, and extra cheese all in one pizza.

Moreover, there is no limit on the size either so fans can order a small, medium, or large pizza. Each of these pizzas is available for just $9.99.

However, it's only valid for online orders for delivery or pickup.

