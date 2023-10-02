"Ain’t no way Peppa Pig is 20 years old"- Fans shocked as Peppa Pig 20th anniversary special drops details

Peppa Pig is one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. Still, it is also the one that came much later after iconic animated series like Scooby-Doo and The Flinstones, so it was quite a shock to fans of the show that Peppa Pig is preparing for its 20th-anniversary special. Titled Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, this special will celebrate the legacy of Peppa Pig.

The most recent news about this upcoming special confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will also be joining the cast for the special, alongside his long-term partner Katy Perry, who voices Ms. Leopard, a character who helps the community prepare for the wedding. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom will play Mr. Raccoon, a jeweler who helps Mr. Bull and Ms. Cow prepare for their weddings.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

But the most surprising thing for the fans of the show seemed to be the fact that it is two decades old, leading many to express their shock on social media platforms like X, aka Twitter.

Fans express shock over Peppa Pig's 20th anniversary celebration

DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

Though not quite so evident when talking about it, Peppa Pig originally began back in 2004 and has been quite prominent since then. The show has now reached its 19th year and will proceed to complete its 20th in 2024. In honor of this, the Wedding Special will also air sometime in spring 2024.

For the upcoming special, Bloom and Perry reportedly completed their work prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that the ongoing Writer's strike will not interfere with the release of the Wedding Party Special.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Wedding Party Special (Image via X)

The Wedding Party Special will reportedly be a three-part event that will celebrate the long history of the show.

It will premiere in the spring of 2024.