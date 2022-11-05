Where to buy the Reebok x Peppa Pig collection? Price, release date, and more explored

UK-based sportswear behemoth Reebok is once again joining forces with Peppa Pig, a popular British preschool animated television series from Hasbro Inc. This marks the third collaboration between Reebok and Hasbro to produce a Peppa Pig-themed collection.

The third collection will be available exclusively in kids' sizes and comes after the drop of the two previous collections, which debuted in 2021. The collection was created to honor the beloved character Peppa Pig and her friends and family. The present venture of the dynamic duo will be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on November 16, 2022.

The upcoming Reebok x Peppa Pig kids' exclusive footwear collection will be available in five varieties

The upcoming five-piece Reebok x Peppa Pig kids' exclusive footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peppa Pig was launched in 2004. Since then, the show has captured the hearts and minds of millions of kids, preschoolers, and caregivers globally. The titular character is known for her charming wit, endearing confidence, and iconic British accent. Most importantly, the kid viewers learn significant life lessons and are entertained by the show.

The animated series shows Peppa on new adventures as she faces obstacles and joys with humor and gumption. The same value of confidence is not only instilled in the children watching the show, but also the upcoming collaborative offering via Reebok.

The collection features five kids' classic silhouettes from the UK sportswear label. Each of the five shoes spotlights Peppa or her friends and family. Ahead, we have described all the sneakers in the collection.

The first sneaker in the collection is Classic Leather, which comes clad in the Ftwr White/ Icono Pink/ Ftwr White color palette and can be availed in preschool sizing at a retail price of $65. The shoe features pink details and a fur lining, making you instantly think about Peppa's best friend, Suzy. The woven label also features the owl graphic of Suzy's favorite toy.

The second shoe in the collection is Club C, which can be availed in infant sizing at a retail price of $50. The shoe is a nod to Peppa's school friend, Candy Cat. The orange shoe features the characteristics of a tail on the lateral wall alongside the whiskers and nose over the toes.

The third shoe on the list is the Zig Dynamica, which can be availed in preschool sizing at a retail price of $60. The sneaker features bright pink hues with a bubble-inspired side stripe, which pays a nod to Peppa's stuffed toy Teddy. The left foot features a decal of Teddy, and the right foot features the iconic yellow rainboots of Peppa.

The fourth shoe in the collection is the CL Jogger, which is a nod to Danny Dog. The shoe can be availed in infant sizing at a retail price of $45. The shoe features details of faux ears and a tongue graphic on the upper. The rest of the shoe is in purple to coordinate with Danny's shirt. Moreover, the silhouette incorporates a soccer ball on the straps.

Lastly, the complete clean sneakers can be availed in preschool sizing at a retail price of $50. The shoe features Peppa's family on the upper part, and the graphics are complemented with dinosaurs, yellow rainboots, a teddy, and sunshine.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok starting on the 16th of this month.

