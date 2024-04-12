All about Nara Smith and her children as TikTok star welcomes her 3rd child and reveals baby name

Model and TikTok sensation Nara Smith has welcomed her third child with her husband, Lucky Blue Smith. The duo tied the knot in 2020, just six months after dating each other, and has since welcomed a son and a daughter into their family.

On Thursday, April 8, Nara Smith took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth to her daughter, Whimsy Lou Smith. In an attached reel, the 22-year-old mother showcased glimpses of her daughter without showing the newborn’s face entirely.

“our little angle has arrived! Meet Whimsy Lou Smith," the caption read.

The TikTok sensation, who is best known for her cooking videos, has been open about wanting to be a mother at a young age in the past. In a TikTok video posted in March, Nara said:

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, because growing up, my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life. So I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made.”

How old are Lucky Blue and Nara Smith’s children? Details revealed as couple welcomes third child

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith welcomed their first child together in October 2020. Their daughter, Rumble Honey, was introduced to the world in an Instagram post that showcased the now-three-year-old sleeping. The couple shared numerous social media posts about their firstborn following her birth.

The couple also have a two-year-old son, Slim Easy, who they welcomed in February 2022. The South African-German mother of three also took to the internet at the time of the child’s birth to share images of her holding the newborn, who was wearing red-chili pepper-printed pajamas.

In December 2023, Lucky Blue and Nara took to Instagram to reveal that they were expecting their third child together. They shared a reel that showcased the mother’s baby bump in front of a snowy backdrop. Nara was seen wearing a form-fitting black dress while her husband gently touched her belly before embracing her. They wrote in their caption, “volume 3 coming next year.”

After announcing that she was expecting her third child, Nara Smith revealed in an Instagram Question and Answer session that she was initially hesitant about having a third child. She stated on the social networking site:

“That kind of shifted earlier this year since I felt like something was missing and kept having a feeling that our family wasn’t complete yet. Lucky always wanted us to have a third but he respected me making my own decision on it. We decided that it was now or never since I didn’t want them to have huge age gaps and love how close Rumble and Slim are.”

Apart from being a father to the three children, Lucky Blue Smith is also a dad to his four-year-old daughter, Gravity, whom he shares with model Stormi Henley.

Nara Smith became an internet sensation after posting TikTok videos of herself enjoying her time at home and sharing her homemade recipes. She gained immense traction online after she revealed to followers that she makes food items such as Pop-Tarts and cereals from scratch. After such videos gained popularity, her name became synonymous with the “Trad Wife” aesthetic, which refers to someone domestic, submissive, polished, and prioritizes homemaking.