"Toddler gets to eat 10 hours later?" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton's honest reaction to Nara Smith's gourmet cooking leaves fans in stitches

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, recently uploaded a TikTok video showcasing her cooking skills in a duet video with Nara Smith's gourmet cooking. Upton dished out some witty comments while trying to copy the recipe that Smith had showcased in her video.

In her videos, Nara Smith is seen cooking for her two children, her son Slim Easy and her daughter Rumble Honey, as well as her model husband Lucky Blue Smith. The main premise of her cooking videos is that creating gourmet dishes takes time if you decide to make everything from scratch, to which Kate Upton had a funny reply that left her fans in splits.

"Toddler gets to eat 10 hours later?" - Kate Upton

Kate Upton is happily married to Justin Verlander

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justine Verlander and his supermodel Australian wife Kate Upton have embraced parenthood with a lot of love and compassion. Just days after claiming his maiden World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017, the duo left for Italy to get married amid the beautiful hills of Tuscany, in the presence of their family and friends.

By this time, the supermodel had already been on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine three times, was a Victoria's Secret angel, and had achieved mush success in her modelling career. Upton amd Verlander welcomed their first born, a duaghter named Genevieve, on November 7, 2018.

Verlander has previously spoken about pushing himself to pitch in his forties so that baby Vivi could watch her dad play ball in the highest level. His wishes came true as both Genevieve and Kate were present inside Minute Maid Park when he lifted his second and most recent World Series title with the Astros in 2022.

Justin Verlander set to begin the 2024 MLB season on the injury list

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed earlier this month that their ace starting pitcher, Justin Verlander, will start the opening day of the new season on the IL. Verlander has been behind schedule since spring training commenced due to soreness in his right shoulder.

The Astros organization is in no hurry to push Justin Verlander to an opening-day start. Espada said Justin Verlander will need a lot of live batting practice sessions before he can make a start in a regular-season game in 2024.

