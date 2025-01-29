All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s custom Fanta Xbox controllers

Coca-Cola has announced an exciting collaboration between Fanta and Xbox. In an unexpected tie-up, the two companies have launched Fanta-themed Xbox controllers.

These controllers retain the main functional design of an Xbox controller but feature the bold and refreshing colors of Fanta. Moreover, they don't only come in bright orange but also in other colors, depicting the drink's numerous flavors. They are, however, exclusive and limited time only.

While announcing the exciting collaboration, Coca-Cola wrote on social media:

"Winter blues, who? We don't know them, thanks to the Fanta® and Xbox collaboration. Whether you’re a newbie or a veteran, bring some colour, joy and fun to gaming with Fanta® inspired Xbox Series X consoles and wireless controllers.

"To be in with a chance of getting your hands on this limited edition hardware, scan the QR code on the side of any Fanta® pack and head to the Coke App. Available in Spain, Portugal, GB, France, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Netherlands for a limited time.

"Gamers will also have the chance to win one of thousands of one-month trial codes of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new members only)."

Coca-Cola's custom Fanta-themed Xbox controllers

These controllers come in vibrant colors, which represent Fanta's aesthetic very well. The main body of the controller is of the main color of the flavor, for eg. an orange controller for the classic Fanta, a purple one for grape, etc.

It has different accents on the back buttons and joystick, while the main buttons remain the same. The controllers have a glossy finish with the Xbox logo blended in. The grips have a minimal textured pattern, which depicts the bubbles in a fizzy Fanta while also providing a good user experience.

Coca-Cola's Fanta Xbox controllers availability and other details

These exciting controllers are not available for purchase from stores or online marketplaces. They are limited-edition and exclusive and Coca-Cola is running a promotional event to give these away to some lucky fans.

First of all, these are only available in Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway. Interested individuals need to scan the code on a Fanta bottle and head to the Coke app. From there, the participants can follow further steps to attempt to win one of these controllers.

Other prizes

While the Fanta Xbox controllers are limited in number, Coca-Cola is also giving the participants a chance to win one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial codes. They have thousands of these codes available and fans taking part in the giveaway campaign stand a chance to win.

How are winners selected?

The Coke app has thousands of 'winning moments' for this giveaway campaign. So, when a participant logs in through the app and fills in their details to enter the giveaway, they could win either prize if their timing matches the 'winning moment'.

The first round of this campaign runs from January 23, 2025 to March 25, 2025. If some of the 'winning moments' remain unmatched, the other unmatched participants stand a chance to win the prizes.

This is yet another fun campaign launched by Coca-Cola as it looks to get closer to its fanbase and provide them with more excitement. The company also recently launched a new Orange cream flavor of its classic Coke.

