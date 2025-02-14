"All he has to do is put down the cup" — Internet reacts to Dave Blunts regretting being unable to finish album after another hospitalization

Rapper Dave Blunts announced on Instagram on February 12, 2025, that he would not be releasing his latest album as he was hospitalized again. In a follow-up social media post, the singer stated that he would release a music video on Valentine's Day, nonetheless. Netizens have since taken to X to react to his announcement.

In his first Instagram post, the 23-year-old shared a series of images of himself lying on the hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote that this hospital visit was "more devastating than any other previous" visits not just due to his health but also because he had promised his fans that he would release the album.

“I haven’t been able to finish my album and now we only have 2 more days until Friday I want to live up to my promise but at this point I don’t know if I can…" Blunts wrote.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

In a follow-up social media post, he told fans that he was doing his best to perfect the upcoming album, but that it would not be released as promised. He did add that he would release a song on Valentine’s Day.

“I’ve been working tirelessly on trying to finish my album but unfortunately I don’t have a project that I’m confident with to give to you guys. So the album will not be coming out tomorrow. I’m so very sorry," Blunts' caption read.

Since the singer posted the message on Instagram, fans and netizens took to social media to react to the announcement. Fans expressed their distress over Dave Blunts' health and hospital visit.

Expand Tweet

Others said that it was "wild" that the singer thought his music was "more important than his health." Some also said that the singer should focus on his health as fans were more worried about him being in the hospital again.

“Bro thinks his music is more important then is health that’s wild bruh,” an X user said.

“Focus on your health ain’t nobody looking out for no music,” a platform user said.

“Hope bro take it serious and get in shape.. If it’s weight related,” another netizen said.

Several netizens were also not as worried about the album being released as they were about his health. They noted that he was "worried about the wrong thing."

“Worried about the wrong thing,” an X user said.

“I’m hoping this man gets healthy soon. Keep ya head up,” a platform user said.

“I blame the culture,” a netizen said.

“Show him support yall he needs some guidance,” an X user said.

“He ain’t serious about losing them weights. Whatever whatever whatever,” another internet user said.

It is worth noting that in September 2024, Dave Blunts admitted to weighing 600 pounds and had previously been hospitalized for heart failure.

Dave Blunts says he is suffering from “severe asthma” on Instagram

As he shared a carousel of images on Instagram, Dave Blunts announced that he was going to the hospital again after suffering from asthma. The rapper added that he would rather tell his followers himself rather than news of the same getting leaked online.

Dave Blunts wrote that his breathing "has gotten worse" due to his severe asthma.

“Lately I’ve been on my health journey and it’s been going good however my breathing has gotten worse due to having severe asthma,” he wrote.

The rapper shared the news of his hospitalization on Instagram after an unidentified person had leaked photos of him asleep in a hospital bed. Dave Blunts stated that he was in the hospital as he had contracted the flu while meeting fans at one of his concerts.

Fans now await the release of the rapper's upcoming music video scheduled for February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback