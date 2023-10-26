“Am at a loss of words”: Fans outraged as an unnamed fan encroached upon BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo & NCT‘s Jaehyun’s privacy

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo & NCT's Jaehyun’s privacy was invaded by an unnamed fan when they were on their private schedule, and K-pop fans are not happy.

On October 26, a video of BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo & NCT's Jaehyun circulated online wherein the three 97-liner idols could be seen visibly uncomfortable by an untoward request made by a fan.

The 97-liner K-pop idols who are part of the same friends group and colleagues were seen sharing a drink in the popular district of Apgujeong when they were approached by an unnamed fan.

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo & NCT's Jaehyun looked visibly uncomfortable by the unnamed fan's presence as seen in the video and that hasn't gone down with ARMYs, AROHAs, and NCTzens.

Fans of the 97-liner idols believe that a certain section of fans should know their limits and not approach K-pop idols in their downtime or when they are on their private schedule.

@xxbritneyhxx wrote: "bruh I just watched the video of the fan approaching the 97liners and I am at a loss of words", accompanied by crying emoticons.

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo & NCT's Jaehyun’s fans express anger at unfair invasion of their privacy

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo & NCT's Jaehyun are some of the most talented and humble K-pop idols and always oblige their fans with autographs and pictures.

However, like most famous celebrities, they too need their private downtime and do not want ardent fans to encroach upon their private space, and that's exactly what happened.

Dressed in casual wear, the trio were enjoying some drinks at Apgujeong when an unnamed female fan approached them for an autograph. Although the fan's face was not visible, it was fairly easy to guess that the unnamed fan was a young female fan who was either from an English-speaking country or spoke English fluently.

She expressed her excitement upon spotting BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, and NCT's Jaehyun and requested an autograph which confused Bangtan's maknae as he was unable to comprehend her request. At this point, Cha Eunwoo requested the female fan with folded hands to leave them alone.

However, that didn't deter the female fan who continued asking questions and lingering around the boys, making them visibly uncomfortable and enraging their fans who took to X to express their frustration.

This didn't stop despite BTS’ Jungkook quickly telling the fan in Korean, “Sorry, we’re just drinking amongst ourselves.” This was reiterated by NCT's Jaehyun but to no avail.

Not just that, the female fan reportedly stalked BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo & NCT‘s Jaehyun and even stole their used cups from the table. The female fan also reportedly requested the GOLDEN singer to sing for her and her group of friends and also touched his arm, much against his will. The female fan also revealed that a non-celebrity was seen interacting with the 97-liner K-pop idols.

The intense backlash has caused the aforementioned female fan to delete their Instagram account. Fans have requested BIG HIT MUSIC, Fantagio, and SM Entertainment to take action against the stalker female fan.

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo & NCT‘s Jaehyun's stalker fan share her side of story

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo & NCT‘s Jaehyun stalker female has been receiving backlash for her behavior towards the 97-liner idols which prompted her to delete her Instagram account altogether.

However, she took to her personal TikTok account to explain her side of the story. She clarified that the 97-liner K-pop idols were by themselves enjoying drinks and conversations with their non-celebrity male friend.

Furthermore, she explained that she is merely a fan of the Euphoria singer and approached him in that capacity. She also retorted that she and her friends are not stalkers and saw BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo & NCT‘s Jaehyun purely by coincidence.

She revealed she didn't intend to cause the 97-liner K-pop idols trouble and is disappointed that she is being crucified by the fans in such a brutal manner on the internet and felt the need to share her side of the story.

BIG HIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment, or Fantagio have not issued any statements so far.