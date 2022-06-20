"You slipped up there”: Amber Heard’s edited slip up in Dateline interview sparks criticism online

Following a week of promotional clips teasing Amber Heard's post-trial interview on NBC's Dateline with co-host Savannah Guthrie, the episode finally aired on Friday, June 17. In the interview, the actress opened up about her experience in the trial amid much public scrutiny from Depp supporters.

In the promo clips of the interview, Amber Heard was heard saying:

"...when you're in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally, and physically - you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying 'hey, this is black and white.'"

With this comment, Heard seemed to distance herself from domestic violence victims, who do not have the luxury of categorizing things as black or white. This was referred to as a "slip up" by YouTuber and comedian Dave Neal. After the episode aired, numerous netizens also took to social media to express their disapproval towards Heard.

A tweet by a user named Spiral Goddess mentioned:

"You slipped up there #AmberHeard you've never been a DV victim."

#TruthWins Interesting how NBC edited the slip of Ambers interview they played earlier in the week to remove her third party reference to DV victims who "don't have the resources that, say, you or I do"You slipped up there #AmberHeard you've never been a DV victim.

What did NBC edit out of Amber Heard's interview with Savannah Guthrie?

What enraged people further was the difference between the promo clips and the final interview that aired on the channel.

When Amber Heard's interview officially aired, NBC allegedly edited out "you and I" from her quote, which was the controversial reference to victims of domestic abuse. In the final interview, the actress said:

"...when you're in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally, and physically - you don't have the luxury of saying, 'hey, this is black and white.'"

In his reaction to the omission, body language expert Bedros Akkelian took to his YouTube video reaction about the "slip up" and said:

"She excludes herself from the group of people (that) have been abused and ties herself to Savannah Guthrie. (She says) 'You and I, who are not part of that group.' That is really not how we speak if we feel like we are part of that demographic that we just created."

Netizens react to Amber Heard's edited comment from NBC's Dateline interview

After Friday's episode of the entire interview, Depp supporters took to Twitter to express their extreme anger over the edit. Legion of netizens called out NBC and accused them of siding with Heard.

Some tweets questioned whether it was Heard's public relations team that demanded the edit. Along with NBC, some individuals further called out mainstream media over their alleged sympathy towards the 36-year-old actress.

NBC edited Friday nights Amber Heard's interview shown on Dateline.. AH lied & contradicts herself in NBC Interview from what she testified to.



NBC edits AH to make her more believable.They edited & left out words used by AH.

NBC edits AH to make her more believable.They edited & left out words used by AH.

Notice they cut her off awkwardly, no doubt because what came out of her mouth after the edit was likely incomprehensible drivel. FAVORITE PART of the interview was #AmberHeard 's truncated attempt at a disquisition on classical ancient Greek rhetorical & political theory.Notice they cut her off awkwardly, no doubt because what came out of her mouth after the edit was likely incomprehensible drivel.

I guess @NBCNews is editing out Amber Heard's slip-up in the interview. We've all seen the preview clips; they edited out Amber's idiotic mistake.

Your deceptive edits of the Amber Heard interview substantially change the narrative.

Pretty lame from @nbc to edit out this material slip up by #AmberHeard . Where is the journalistic integrity?

@NBCNews why did you edit out, from the middle of her sentence, in the Amber Heard interview where she said that (paraphrased) ".. DV survivors dont have the same resources that you and I do.."?

Why do you give her a platform & then help an abuser cover up? POOR EXAMPLE OF JOURNALISM



I wonder if @DatelineNBC or @SavannahGuthrie will comment on the #AmberHeard interview EDITS esp. now the "average" people have blown that up. It is disappointingWhy do you give her a platform & then help an abuser cover up? POOR EXAMPLE OF JOURNALISM

Meanwhile, some drew comparisons to the defamation trial, which was televised in a relatively unedited version by the likes of Law & Crime Network and The Court TV.

