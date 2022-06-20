"Bad acting!": Johnny Depp fans rejoice as Amber Heard's Dateline interview receives low ratings 

After losing the defamation case to her ex-husband, the scenario does not seem to be getting any easier for Amber Heard. Heard’s interview with NBC host Savannah Guthrie aired on Friday, June 17, and drew 2.3 million views but could only rope in a mere 0.2 rating

Fans also accused the Aquaman actress of putting up a facade instead of being authentic, leading netizens to criticize Heard for her "bad acting."

Abc1953 @Abc19531 #Dateline receives record low rating and demographic with #AmberHeard interview. Looks like Amber’s 15 minutes are up. God, what bad, bad, bad acting! #Dateline receives record low rating and demographic with #AmberHeard interview. Looks like Amber’s 15 minutes are up. God, what bad, bad, bad acting!

Despite the array of teasers aired by NBC, the interview has proven to be a flop for the actress.

What did Amber Heard say during her Dateline interview?

The promos and teasers showcased Amber Heard calling her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a “liar,” accusing him of physically and sexually assaulting her.

Her appearance on Dateline also marked her first interview following the verdict of the defamation trial. When asked why she lost the trial, Heard speculated that the jury might have been starstruck, which explained Depp's win.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC Tonight on a special edition of #Dateline at 8/7c, Savannah Guthrie sits down with Amber Heard, the woman at the center of one of the most sensational media spectacles in recent memory. Tonight on a special edition of #Dateline at 8/7c, Savannah Guthrie sits down with Amber Heard, the woman at the center of one of the most sensational media spectacles in recent memory. https://t.co/86n75uwbfW

In the first part of the interview that aired earlier last week, news anchor Savannah Guthrie grilled Amber Heard on whether or not her accusations were true. In response, the actress said that she had plenty of notes from her therapist and claimed that those notes proved the authenticity of her allegations against Depp.

However, during the interview, Heard also stated that she loves her former husband, and holds no grudges against him. She said:

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t.”

While Heard also accepted that she might have done some gruesome things in her relationship, she emphasised that did not lie in the courtroom:

“To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony. I made a lot of mistakes but I’ve always told the truth.”

She concluded by saying how she constantly feels that her ex-husband might still sue her for the allegations.

Heard spilling the beans drew criticism from all quarters, with the show receiving its second-smallest audience since November and the season’s lowest so far.

Depp fans rejoice as Amber Heard's Dateline interview receives low ratings

In what comes as a surprise to no one, the poor ratings on the interview have sent Johnny Depp's fans over the moon. Fans stormed Twitter with their comments about the interview, shortly after it aired.

Izze 🦁🐻 @Izze1122 People DO NOT WATCH AMBER HEARD'S INTERVIEW TONIGHT!! You're gonna give them good ratings which will only encourage Amber to continue this nonsense. IGNORE IT!!!! People DO NOT WATCH AMBER HEARD'S INTERVIEW TONIGHT!! You're gonna give them good ratings which will only encourage Amber to continue this nonsense. IGNORE IT!!!!

ShoyuNYC 📈 @shoyu @Izze1122 Amber's fans pledged to support her, but they forgot to watch "Dateline." @Izze1122 Amber's fans pledged to support her, but they forgot to watch "Dateline."

Gurdy Wolosz @GurdyWolosz The Dateline Interview did not change anyone's opinion of Amber Heard. #MenToo can be abused and they should speak out against their abusers. #AmberHeardlsALiar The Dateline Interview did not change anyone's opinion of Amber Heard. #MenToo can be abused and they should speak out against their abusers.#AmberHeardlsALiar

Holly Bennet @MsHollyBennet #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser twitter.com/tmz/status/153… TMZ @TMZ Amber Heard's money situation is apparently somewhat dire these days in the wake of the Johnny Depp verdict -- which awarded $8.3 million in damages -- so in light of that ... to TJ Maxx it is. tmz.com/2022/06/19/amb… Amber Heard's money situation is apparently somewhat dire these days in the wake of the Johnny Depp verdict -- which awarded $8.3 million in damages -- so in light of that ... to TJ Maxx it is. tmz.com/2022/06/19/amb… Amber Heard proves yet again she is still desperate for attention. Her dateline interview didn’t get her the sympathy she felt she deserved and she still can’t accept Johnny Depp won and moved on #JohnnyDeppWon Amber Heard proves yet again she is still desperate for attention. Her dateline interview didn’t get her the sympathy she felt she deserved and she still can’t accept Johnny Depp won and moved on #JohnnyDeppWon #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser twitter.com/tmz/status/153…

Vanessa Crawford @VanessaCrawfrod @ThatUmbrella Amber deserve every bit of this. All Amber & her team had to do is keep their mouth shut. As for the media they could have put the story out correctly and not spin it her way. But we know they team Amber. Johnny will win again,cuz his story doesn't change. He's not a liar. @ThatUmbrella Amber deserve every bit of this. All Amber & her team had to do is keep their mouth shut. As for the media they could have put the story out correctly and not spin it her way. But we know they team Amber. Johnny will win again,cuz his story doesn't change. He's not a liar.

A number of Jack Sparrow fans also tweeted about how viewing such shows would give Heard the encouragement to defame her ex-husband all over again.

After accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence, Amber Heard was sued for defamation by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Following Heard's loss in the trial, Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages, including $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge then capped to $350,000, the legal limit in Virginia.

