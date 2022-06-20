"Bad acting!": Johnny Depp fans rejoice as Amber Heard's Dateline interview receives low ratings 

After losing the defamation case to her ex-husband, the scenario does not seem to be getting any easier for Amber Heard. Heard’s interview with NBC host Savannah Guthrie aired on Friday, June 17, and drew 2.3 million views but could only rope in a mere 0.2 rating
Fans also accused the Aquaman actress of putting up a facade instead of being authentic, leading netizens to criticize Heard for her "bad acting."
Despite the array of teasers aired by NBC, the interview has proven to be a flop for the actress.
What did Amber Heard say during her Dateline interview?
The promos and teasers showcased Amber Heard calling her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a “liar,” accusing him of physically and sexually assaulting her.
Her appearance on Dateline also marked her first interview following the verdict of the defamation trial. When asked why she lost the trial, Heard speculated that the jury might have been starstruck, which explained Depp's win.
In the first part of the interview that aired earlier last week, news anchor Savannah Guthrie grilled Amber Heard on whether or not her accusations were true. In response, the actress said that she had plenty of notes from her therapist and claimed that those notes proved the authenticity of her allegations against Depp.
However, during the interview, Heard also stated that she loves her former husband, and holds no grudges against him. She said:
“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t.”
While Heard also accepted that she might have done some gruesome things in her relationship, she emphasised that did not lie in the courtroom:
“To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony. I made a lot of mistakes but I’ve always told the truth.”
She concluded by saying how she constantly feels that her ex-husband might still sue her for the allegations.
Heard spilling the beans drew criticism from all quarters, with the show receiving its second-smallest audience since November and the season’s lowest so far.
Depp fans rejoice as Amber Heard's Dateline interview receives low ratings
In what comes as a surprise to no one, the poor ratings on the interview have sent Johnny Depp's fans over the moon. Fans stormed Twitter with their comments about the interview, shortly after it aired.
A number of Jack Sparrow fans also tweeted about how viewing such shows would give Heard the encouragement to defame her ex-husband all over again.
After accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence, Amber Heard was sued for defamation by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Following Heard's loss in the trial, Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages, including $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge then capped to $350,000, the legal limit in Virginia.