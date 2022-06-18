Fact Check: Is Johnny Depp moving to Serbia? Viral video debunked 

Fans of Johnny Depp have fallen under the assumption that the actor is moving to Serbia. This comes after he spoke about the country while receiving their Gold Medal of Merit. While giving his acceptance speech, the 58-year-old mentioned that he would like to re-start his life in Serbia. However, this is not the case as Depp is not shifting to the country.

Although it seems like the actor is making an unexpected move, his words were taken out of context, which left fans going berserk. The Pirates of the Caribbean star received Serbia’s Gold Medal of Merit on Tuesday as the nation celebrated its Statehood Day.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić awarded Johnny Depp the Belgrade award. According to Balkan Insight, Depp was given the honor for his:

“outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world.”

The actor has worked in movies that were shot in Serbia. A few scenes from Johnny Depp’s movie Minamata were captured in Belgrade. Johnny Depp received the medal alongside individuals who were Kosovo war veterans and political representatives of the Serbs in the Balkans.

Johnny Depp's acceptance speech explained as actor does not share any plans of a move

Upon receiving the award, the actor briefly spoke about his life and his gratitude for the award. However, he did not share any plans to move permanently to Serbia. He started by thanking the President for the medal and added:

“If I am given the honor to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me.”

The actor added that he is currently “on the verge of a new life” and that he likes the idea of a “re-beginning.” He went on to say:

“And I would love for that beginning to start here in Serbia if you’ll have me.”

It seemed like the actor was referring to his short visit to Serbia rather than making a permanent move. Depp has never spoken about changing his address to Serbia in the past too. The actor’s work primarily takes place in the U.S. and sometimes in the UK, making it unlikely that Johnny Depp is moving to Serbia.

Fans assumed the actor wanted a new beginning following his grueling defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. The jury voted unanimously in favor of the Edward Scissorhands actor. He is to be awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard is to be awarded $2 million.

As the actor continued his speech in Belgrade, he stated that he was “not a good talker.” He ended his speech by saying:

“But from the bottom of my heart, from the very core of me, I humbly and [with] great humility accept this huge honour and I will never let it down.”

Johnny Depp appears in court following defamation trial

Depp is one of the most popular actors at the moment, making headlines following his sensationalized defamation trial. Despite his legal battle being completed, he continues to capture attention. Today, the actor released a cover of Venus In Furs and English guitarist Jeff Beck. Depp was touring with Beck immediately after his trial came to an end. The duo announced that they were releasing an album together this year.

Since the trial ended, Johnny Depp has performed in the UK in several concerts along with Beck.

However, it seems like the actor is back in court. A lawsuit has been filed against the actor after he allegedly punched Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager, during the filming of City of Lies. He claimed that Depp punched him after Brooks tried to shut down filming for the day. Proceedings will begin on July 25 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

