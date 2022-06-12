Johnny Depp ‘Cry-Baby’ Harley Davidson auction: Where to buy, price, opening date, and more

American actor Johnny Depp's iconic motorbike from his 1990 romantic-comedy film Cry-Baby is up for auction. This comes after Depp won the high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As per TMZ, the red and black bike listed for auction is a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K and is the same vehicle used by Depp on-screen for his 1990 cult classic movie. The auction begins on June 25.

The Harley will be auctioned off by Kruse GWS Auctions, with the beginning price set at $250,000. The potential buyers need to bid in increments of $25,000 if they want to win the bike.

Per the details given by the auction house to the publication, the Model K Harley is the "picture bike" used throughout the film while shooting in both Hollywood and Maryland locations.

The bike has changed owners throughout the years and is now on display in a museum in Branson, Missouri, after years of being displayed in various exhibits across the country.

What role did Johnny Depp play in Cry-Baby?

Johnny Depp plays the role of Wade Walker or Cry-Baby, who happens to be a bad boy with a tragic past living with his grandmother.

In the film, Cry-Baby Walker initially notices Allison Vernon-Williams in high school and falls in love with her. She goes up to him and his pals, Wanda, Milton, and Hatchet-Face. However, his connection with Vernon-Williams was strained when he was denied the opportunity to sing his rock and roll songs at the RSVP charm school's local talent event.

In retaliation, he takes Allison to Turkey Point, where "rednecks and Drapes sing, dance, and play" the night away. After a battle between the Drapes and the Squares, Wade is accused of beginning it and is sent to training school, where he is compelled to pray to God, Dwight Eisenhower, and Richard Nixon.

An attempt to escape the juvenile hall resulted in a scenario in which he ran down the sewer in his white Fruit of the Loom underpants and was apprehended by a police rodent. After being freed from jail (with the assistance of his girlfriend), he vents his rage on the Squares in a game of Chicken and finally falls in love with Allison.

The auction comes after Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that it was about him. The actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, stating that he lost multiple multi-million dollar professional opportunities because of the op-ed.

Heard countersued him for $100 million after Depp's lawyers dubbed her allegations a "hoax."

The verdict of the high-profile case was announced on June 1 after six weeks of heated testimonies and confessions. The seven-person jury stated that both the actors had defamed one another but sided with Depp, awarding him $10.35 million as compensatory and punitive damages.

