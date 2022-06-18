Amber Heard's team challenges Johnny Depp's entourage to sit down with Savannah Guthrie after latter accuse them of 'reimagining' trial

Ahead of Amber Heard's post-trial hour-long interview by Dateline, Johnny Depp's legal team accused the actress of reimagining the accounts of the defamation trial. Following the trial, Heard and her attorney charged Depp's legal team with swaying the jury's opinion about the Aquaman star.

Previously, Heard had also stated how Depp's witnesses in the trial were under his payroll. She had told Savannah Guthrie:

"They (jurors) had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."

TODAY @TODAYshow Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie 's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: https://t.co/xr3EX9se6K

Meanwhile, Heard's legal team has also responded to the scrutiny of the actress' interviews by Depp's attorneys. According to Insider, Heard's team responded with their suggestion that the 58-year-old actor should have his separate interview with Guthrie.

What did Johnny Depp's team say about Amber Heard's post-trial interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie?

TODAY @TODAYshow In an exclusive interview with @SavannahGuthrie , Amber Heard continues to defend herself and insist that she was a victim of abuse by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In an exclusive interview with @SavannahGuthrie, Amber Heard continues to defend herself and insist that she was a victim of abuse by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. https://t.co/JRsax8cLuV

Johnny Depp's spokesperson released a statement that insinuated how Amber Heard and her attorney Elaine Bredehoft had been speaking out about the trial's verdict. The statement read:

"It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining, and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favor."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Amber Heard responded to the statement by Depp's legal team. In an email to Insider, they mentioned:

"If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions."

Previously, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft spoke about how Depp's attorneys had suppressed evidence against the actor in the trial. During her appearance on The Today Show in early June, Bredehoft said:

"Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, opened up about the trial on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's The Today Show. Chew clarified, "The judge (Penney Azcarate) was fair to both sides."

Similarly, Vasquez responded to the opposing allegations that Depp's legal team and the verdict harmed the #MeToo movement. She said:

"I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender."

The Brown Rudnick law firm's partner further added:

"We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts."

The opposing legal teams could further clash with their respective opinions once Amber Heard's entire interview is released on Friday, June 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far