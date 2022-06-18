What time will Amber Heard X Savannah Guthrie interview air on NBC? Details about special Dateline episode explored

Amber Heard and Savannah Guthrie will be having a one-on-one, in-person conversation regarding the controversial defamation trial on NBC's upcoming Dateline episode. The interview will be nationally televised, and it is all set to air this Friday, June 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET as an hour-long special episode on the channel.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC You can stream the special edition of the NBC News exclusive interview with Amber Heard NOW only on @PeacockTV, then tune in to Dateline tonight at 8/7c on @nbc You can stream the special edition of the NBC News exclusive interview with Amber Heard NOW only on @PeacockTV, then tune in to Dateline tonight at 8/7c on @nbc. https://t.co/3kDcPbYpnD

Only a few portions of the exclusive Guthrie X Heard interview were rolled out on NBC's Today show earlier this week. The full-length Dateline episode will present the entire interview and more material on the subject.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC It's #Dateline Friday. Join us for a special episode tonight at 8/7c on @NBC. It's #Dateline Friday. Join us for a special episode tonight at 8/7c on @NBC.

Making her first public appearance since the Virginia jury handed out a verdict in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the defamation lawsuit two weeks ago, Amber Heard will talk candidly about the 6-week-long trial and the impact it will have on her life.

More about NBC's Amber Heard X Savannah Guthrie interview and the defamation trial

In an on-camera sit-down conversation with Savannah Guthrie, which was recorded on June 9 in NYC, Amber Heard reportedly discussed her thoughts on the impact that the jury's verdict could potentially have on free speech in the country and other people speaking out against domestic violence.

The Aquaman actress also explained to Guthrie the fundamental distinctions between Johnny Depp's 2020 "wife beater" lawsuit against The Sun which he lost and the recent defamation lawsuit between Depp and her.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC Friday on a special edition of #Dateline at 8/7c on @NBC, Savannah Guthrie’s exclusive interview with Amber Heard. Friday on a special edition of #Dateline at 8/7c on @NBC, Savannah Guthrie’s exclusive interview with Amber Heard. https://t.co/TW9pZWlnGa

Towards the beginning of the interview, Guthrie asked the 36-year-old actress about the purpose behind her first on-camera interview. Heard replied:

"One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any.... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance."

She added,

"As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

The actress also expressed her genuine feelings for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, despite their very complicated relationship. At the same time, she referred to herself as a "survivor," stating firmly that she still stands by the testimony she gave in court during the trial.

In response to Amber Heard's sit-down interview, one of Johnny Depp's spokespersons told NBC News:

"It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favor."

The six-week-long trial for the defamation lawsuits filed by Depp and Heard resulted in the jury's final verdict siding with Heard on only one of her counterclaims. On the other hand, they agreed with Depp's case on all three counts.

The 59-year-old actor was awarded more than $10 million in restitution, with the jury reaching the conclusion that his ex-wife slandered his name despite not explicitly mentioning it in her op-ed.

The jury found that Depp defamed Heard via his lawyer and awarded her $2 million in damages, which was just one of the three accusations that Heard had brought up in her countersuit against the former.

In a statement before airing of the exclusive interview, one of Amber Heard's spokespersons reportedly said:

"Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media...Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

Catch Amber Heard's on-camera interview with Savannah Guthrie in the hour-long episode of NBC's Dateline this Friday, June 17, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far