"All of us were very uncomfortable": Juror speaks out on Amber Heard's 'crocodile tears' during Johnny Depp trial 

A juror from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial spoke to Good Morning America in an exclusive. They discussed the verdict, why the jury voted in favor of the Pirates and the Caribbean actor, and Heard’s testimonies.

Since the grueling trial ended, the Aquaman actress has publicly slammed Depp’s lawyers and will also be appearing in an NBC exclusive, sharing her thoughts on the legal battle.

The juror who appeared on the show is one of the five men on the seven-person jury. ABC did not reveal the name of the person. The other two of the seven-member jury were women.

Speaking about the actress’ demeanor during her testimonies, the juror expressed that she made them immensely “uncomfortable.” He said:

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'”

Speaking about Johnny Depp in the courtroom, the juror said that his behavior in court was “very stable” throughout the court proceedings. He continued:

“A lot of the jury felt what [Depp] was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

Jury member responds to Amber Heard’s claims of the jury being swayed by social media and public opinion

Amber Heard’s attorney claimed in an interview that social media and the online backlash against the actress played a role in the jury’s verdict. The actress also told NBC News earlier this week:

“I think even the most well-intentioned juror … it would have been impossible to avoid this.”

The juror member denied such accusations about the role of the internet swaying their verdict. He said:

“We followed the evidence … myself and other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it, made a point not to talk about it.”

The juror also opined that he believed that the former couple was “abusive to each other.” He added:

“I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong … but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

The juror also spoke about the “fiasco” which hurt Heard’s case, which was that of the actress not paying her seven-million-dollar divorce settlement to charity. Amber Heard admitted in a broadcast interview that she would divide her divorce settlement and pay it equally to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. However, it has been brought to attention that the payments were not completed.

Amber Heard infamously admitted in court that she “pledged” to donate the charity amount. She recently told NBC that she is still committed to completing the donation.

Speaking about the charity payment controversy, the juror said:

“She goes on a talk show in the U.K. and the video shows her sitting there, telling the host she gave all that money away. The terms she used in that video clip were, ‘I gave it away, I donated it, it’s gone.’ But the fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all.”

Amber Heard will be appearing in NBC’s Dateline episode on Friday, June 17, where she will speak in detail about the trial and its aftermath.

