 "I made a pledge..": Video of Amber Heard fumbling after being grilled by Savannah Guthrie over $7 million donation lie goes viral 

Amber Heard stands by her promise to donate her seven million dollar divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to charity. The 36-year-old actress was grilled by Savannah Guthrie over her being “caught in a lie” in her grueling defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Depp. The actress gave her first interview after the trial with the Today show, where she discussed what happened during her court proceedings.

Amber Heard was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie, who admitted that her husband had been working as a consultant for Depp’s legal team. Heard said in the exclusive:

“I made a pledge, and that pledge is made over time by its nature.”

The Aquaman actress also revealed that she planned to honor the pledge during the segment. Guthrie went on to question the actress about her credibility on the stand. She asked:

“You had promised to donate the $7 million of your divorce settlement to charity. It was revealed at trial that you haven’t done so yet but they played a tape where you said you had. Do you think that raised questions as to your credibility with the jury?”

The journalist continued to press Amber Heard on the subject by stating that everyone was under the assumption that the donation was completed after she admitted on air that she had donated the entirety. Guthrie also noted that no one thought she had “pledged” to do so. The 50-year-old went on to ask whether Heard felt like she was “caught in a lie.”

“I don't know, because I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast dispersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can.”

Heard added that she should not have had to “donate it in an attempt to be believed.”

Internet reacts to Amber Heard’s “pledge” to donate to charity

Netizens were slightly irked while listening to the actress defend herself about giving money to charity when it was proven that she had not completed the financial transaction. ACLU executives also testified that they had not received any money from the actress since 2019 due to the “financial difficulties” she was facing.

The actress claimed to have donated half of her divorce settlement to the ACLU and the other half to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. However, the donations were not completed.

During her intense cross-examination with Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, Amber Heard was also accused of “lying” about the donations. At one point in the trial, Heard admitted that she could not pay the total amount due to the legal costs that had surfaced following her husband’s lawsuit.

She also claimed during the trial that she uses the terms “pledged” and “donated” synonymously.

Reacting to Heard’s charity donation controversy, a few tweets read:

ThatPandaCat @DrCatPanda

Pledge = donate

Johnny Depp = Edward Scissorhands

Bed = toilet

Lies = truth

… she needs help. Serious help. #AmberHeardCommittedPerjury #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser Amber Heard needs to learn how to use a dictionary with all the synonyms she uses.Pledge = donateJohnny Depp = Edward ScissorhandsBed = toiletLies = truth… she needs help. Serious help. #AmberHeardlsALiar Amber Heard needs to learn how to use a dictionary with all the synonyms she uses.Pledge = donate Johnny Depp = Edward Scissorhands Bed = toilet Lies = truth … she needs help. Serious help. #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardCommittedPerjury #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser

Ninja @Ninja Damn cannot wait for amber heard to “pledge” the 15 million she now owes Depp Damn cannot wait for amber heard to “pledge” the 15 million she now owes Depp 😭😭

Kaila @KailaWood17



#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp Amber Heard: “I use pledge and donation synonymous with one another.” Amber Heard: “I use pledge and donation synonymous with one another.”#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/AYPxJ4r1Mp

Yvonne @EvieSparkles twitter.com/people/status/… People @people Amber Heard Says She Still Plans to Donate $7 Million Divorce Settlement: 'I Made a Pledge' people.com/movies/amber-h… Amber Heard Says She Still Plans to Donate $7 Million Divorce Settlement: 'I Made a Pledge' people.com/movies/amber-h… Still hasn't paid it though, a pledge isnt parting with the cash she had for that purpose. We see you #AmberHeard Still hasn't paid it though, a pledge isnt parting with the cash she had for that purpose. We see you #AmberHeard 👀 twitter.com/people/status/…

K.K - Rando #1985 @advoc8_K_K @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Basically she’s confirming that she only said she donated to appear altruistic and to squash rumours that she was a gold digger. And then goes on to say that she shouldn’t have had to set any funds aside for donation or follow through on any promise to donate. So credible 🙄 @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Basically she’s confirming that she only said she donated to appear altruistic and to squash rumours that she was a gold digger. And then goes on to say that she shouldn’t have had to set any funds aside for donation or follow through on any promise to donate. So credible 🙄

Laura @Just___Laura @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Savannah also does not use pledge and donate synonymously @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Savannah also does not use pledge and donate synonymously

Earlier this month, the jury unanimously voted in favor of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Heard in the defamation trial. The jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages. Heard was also to be paid two million dollars in damages after his lawyer defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a “hoax.”

Those wishing to view the entire NBC interview can watch it on Friday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

