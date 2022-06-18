"Look what happened to me": Amber Heard implies Johnny Depp's exes were too scared to accuse him of alleged abuse

Amber Heard recently appeared in an interview with Today show host Savannah Guthrie to discuss the verdict of her high-profile defamation trial with Johnny Depp, which ruled in the latter’s favour.

During the interview, Heard mentioned that she stands by her testimony and the abuse allegations against Depp despite losing the case. The actress also implied that Depp’s other exes allegedly faced similar abuse at the hands of the actor but were scared to speak the truth.

When Guthrie pointed out that “not one woman” came forward to say Depp “hit them” during their relationship, Heard replied:

“Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”

The discussion comes after Heard testified that she once heard rumors about Depp pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs during their relationship. However, Moss later denied the allegations in court and testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star never pushed her from the staircase.

Amber Heard says she is not “vindictive” about Johnny Depp after defamation trial

Amber Heard has continued to make headlines ever since appearing in her first televised interview with NBC since the Johnny Depp defamation trial. As the actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the verdict of the lawsuit, the latter said:

“You’re here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?”

Heard replied by saying that she is not “vindictive” and she is not trying to get revenge from Depp by choosing to speak up about their relationship and the defamation trial:

“One thing I can tell you is one thing I’m not is vindictive. There’s no part of me that sees any … This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance.”

The actress also mentioned that her only aim through the interview is for more people to see her as a “human” again:

“You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud … my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being.”

While speaking to Guthrie, Heard also accused Depp of being a “liar” for consistently denying the alleged abuse claims during his testimony. She also mentioned that she wanted the jury to look at documents from her doctor that showed “years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on”:

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to.”

However, Heard said that her legal team could not present the documents in front of the jury due to “hearsay.” At one point, the Aquaman star also said that she was “terrified” about being sued again for speaking up against Depp as a defamation lawsuit is meant to “take your voice.”

Twitter reacts to Amber Heard’s claim about Johnny Depp's exes

Netizens call out Amber Heard for calling Johnny Depp's exes "scared" (Image via Getty Images)

Although the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation battle has come to an end, the stars have continued to make headlines with their post-trial activities. More recently, Heard came under scrutiny once again for appearing in a televised interview on NBC.

While the actress claimed that many of Depp’s exes were also abused by the actor but were scared to come forward, several people called out Heard for her assumption. Some social media users also took to Twitter to react to her remark:

Marussia00157🥋💙💛 @Marussia15 Angenette Levy @Angenette5 #AmberHeard : Look what happened when I came forward. Would you? - That is what she said when Savannah Guthrie asked her about other JD partners not coming forward. She's implying JD abused other women. Defamation by implication was part of the VA case @LawCrimeNetwork #AmberHeard: Look what happened when I came forward. Would you? - That is what she said when Savannah Guthrie asked her about other JD partners not coming forward. She's implying JD abused other women. Defamation by implication was part of the VA case @LawCrimeNetwork Johnny Depp's exes actually did come forward: Lori Annу Allison, Sherilyn Fenn, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis. They all came forward to defend him from Heard's baseless accusations. Amber's exes didn't. Not Tasya, not "space filler" Musk, not her "rapey" bff Franco. twitter.com/Angenette5/sta… Johnny Depp's exes actually did come forward: Lori Annу Allison, Sherilyn Fenn, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis. They all came forward to defend him from Heard's baseless accusations. Amber's exes didn't. Not Tasya, not "space filler" Musk, not her "rapey" bff Franco. twitter.com/Angenette5/sta…

M @mimasdiaries Amber Heard implying that Johnny Depp’s exes were abused and scared of him is disturbing and sick. You don’t speak for them. They all defended him in a court of law. Kate Moss in the US and Winona and Vanessa in the UK. You will never be as good as them. Amber Heard implying that Johnny Depp’s exes were abused and scared of him is disturbing and sick. You don’t speak for them. They all defended him in a court of law. Kate Moss in the US and Winona and Vanessa in the UK. You will never be as good as them. https://t.co/yWmG56zPg3

hippy chic @katodonnell1

IsANarcissist

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard needs help.. i just watched a clip where she is saying none of Johnny’s ex’s came forward because of the backlash.. yet they have all made public statements supporting him!! she needs help #AmberHeard IsANarcissist #AmberHeard needs help.. i just watched a clip where she is saying none of Johnny’s ex’s came forward because of the backlash.. yet they have all made public statements supporting him!! she needs help#AmberHeardIsANarcissist #JohnnyDepp

🌻 mandi ✨JOHNNYDEPPWON @deppscheekbones #AmberHeard , you’re an evil, vile, vindictive person. How dare you imply he abused other women he’s been with? You’re an embarrassment for women everywhere. Are you jealous because he maintains friendships with those exes and not you? Gee. I WONDER WHY. #AmberHeard IsAnAbuser #AmberHeard, you’re an evil, vile, vindictive person. How dare you imply he abused other women he’s been with? You’re an embarrassment for women everywhere. Are you jealous because he maintains friendships with those exes and not you? Gee. I WONDER WHY. #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser

Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* @Noneofthemknew1 All of Johnny Depps ex partners have come out in support of him. This desperate attempt to redeem herself is sending a false message. Amber Heard doesn't speak for anyone who has been abused. All of Johnny Depps ex partners have come out in support of him. This desperate attempt to redeem herself is sending a false message. Amber Heard doesn't speak for anyone who has been abused.

Chrissy @ChrissyP1113 #AmberHeard claiming to be a victim despite all the evidence proving she is the abuser disgusts me. She is twisted, she is dangerous, and she is a liar. She can't keep Johnny's name out of her mouth. I wish I could forget my ex's name all together. #AmberHeard IsANarcissist #AmberHeard claiming to be a victim despite all the evidence proving she is the abuser disgusts me. She is twisted, she is dangerous, and she is a liar. She can't keep Johnny's name out of her mouth. I wish I could forget my ex's name all together. #AmberHeardIsANarcissist

Lottie Lewis @LottieHistory So #AmberHeard said Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis are too scared to reveal they've been abused or Johnny Depp would go after them. That victims should be afraid to come forward. And that she will hound Depp until she dies. Why do people stan this woman? #dateline So #AmberHeard said Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis are too scared to reveal they've been abused or Johnny Depp would go after them. That victims should be afraid to come forward. And that she will hound Depp until she dies. Why do people stan this woman? #dateline

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if any of Johnny Depp’s exes will react to Amber Heard’s claim in the days to come.

The first part of Depp’s interview with Guthrie aired on NBC's Dateline on June 16, with the second part scheduled to be aired on June 17. Clips from the recording were also partly aired on the Today show.

