"Look what happened to me": Amber Heard implies Johnny Depp's exes were too scared to accuse him of alleged abuse

Amber Heard recently appeared in an interview with Today show host Savannah Guthrie to discuss the verdict of her high-profile defamation trial with Johnny Depp, which ruled in the latter’s favour.
During the interview, Heard mentioned that she stands by her testimony and the abuse allegations against Depp despite losing the case. The actress also implied that Depp’s other exes allegedly faced similar abuse at the hands of the actor but were scared to speak the truth.
When Guthrie pointed out that “not one woman” came forward to say Depp “hit them” during their relationship, Heard replied:
“Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”
The discussion comes after Heard testified that she once heard rumors about Depp pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs during their relationship. However, Moss later denied the allegations in court and testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star never pushed her from the staircase.
Amber Heard says she is not “vindictive” about Johnny Depp after defamation trial
Amber Heard has continued to make headlines ever since appearing in her first televised interview with NBC since the Johnny Depp defamation trial. As the actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the verdict of the lawsuit, the latter said:
“You’re here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?”
Heard replied by saying that she is not “vindictive” and she is not trying to get revenge from Depp by choosing to speak up about their relationship and the defamation trial:
“One thing I can tell you is one thing I’m not is vindictive. There’s no part of me that sees any … This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance.”
The actress also mentioned that her only aim through the interview is for more people to see her as a “human” again:
“You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud … my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being.”
While speaking to Guthrie, Heard also accused Depp of being a “liar” for consistently denying the alleged abuse claims during his testimony. She also mentioned that she wanted the jury to look at documents from her doctor that showed “years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on”:
“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to.”
However, Heard said that her legal team could not present the documents in front of the jury due to “hearsay.” At one point, the Aquaman star also said that she was “terrified” about being sued again for speaking up against Depp as a defamation lawsuit is meant to “take your voice.”
Twitter reacts to Amber Heard’s claim about Johnny Depp's exes
Although the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation battle has come to an end, the stars have continued to make headlines with their post-trial activities. More recently, Heard came under scrutiny once again for appearing in a televised interview on NBC.
While the actress claimed that many of Depp’s exes were also abused by the actor but were scared to come forward, several people called out Heard for her assumption. Some social media users also took to Twitter to react to her remark:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if any of Johnny Depp’s exes will react to Amber Heard’s claim in the days to come.
The first part of Depp’s interview with Guthrie aired on NBC's Dateline on June 16, with the second part scheduled to be aired on June 17. Clips from the recording were also partly aired on the Today show.