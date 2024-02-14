AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live releases new trailer in celebration of Valentine’s Day

AMC recently announced the return of their fan-favorite Walking Dead characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne, via a standalone series titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The series, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, recently saw the release of a teaser trailer that promises a rollercoaster ride into an alternate world where the two lovebirds engage in a perilous journey to find each other.

Set to premiere on February 25, the series has been marketed as a bit of a final chapter into an epic love story that has been around since December 2010. Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Gurira's Michonne are engaged in a tremendous struggle to find each other in the teaser trailer. They seem to have forgotten the events that took place in the original series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the 7th overall series in the franchise and the 6th spinoff, which has come from the original show. As fans eagerly await the release of what might be the final time they see the two characters on-screen, AMC released a special teaser trailer celebrating the perennial love of the two.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gets Valentine’s Day teaser

The Walking Dead is easily AMC’s most popular post-apocalyptic TV series out there. Having garnered a huge viewer base around the world right from its premiere way back in 2010, the series has seen several spinoffs once the original came to an end in 2022.

Following suit, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live promises the final chapter and the last time Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira might be seen taking up the mantle of their roles. The teaser trailer saw the two characters facing each other without seemingly recognizing each other. However, they seemed to feel a connection, leading to a huge search to reconnect.

Billed as a tribute to their love story, Michonne and Grimes will be seen reprising older versions of their characters, and the series will focus on their individual quests. Fans will hope that it ends on a reunion note.

Regardless, the spinoff will see eight episodes being released, which has been said to be a standalone thus far. This means that the eight episodes should bring the story to fruition. Fans will be excited, considering they had already given up hope for another spinoff following the conclusion of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

However, it seems as if AMC is not done releasing iterations of the franchise. Time may be running out considering both Lincoln and Gurira are getting old and might not be willing to continue returning to play their fan-favorite roles.

Regardless, the Walking Dead franchise is far from dead, as AMC also announced a More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe series in April 2023. It has yet to be determined whether the two stars headlining The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be part of what is set to be the 7th spinoff of the original.

Regardless, as far as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is concerned, fans only have to wait a few more days to get their hands on the first episode. It will be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, after which the rest of the episodes will be premiered on a weekly basis.

