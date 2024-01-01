American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe denies assault accusations 

American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe has denied the allegations by Paula Abdul, a former judge on the show, who has sued him for alleged assault.

In the lawsuit, Paula Abdul alleged that the executive producer forced himself on her on more than one occasion and that she witnessed him assaulting one of her assistants as well.

As per the documents obtained by Page Six, the American singer and dancer alleged that during the initial seasons of the singing competition, Lythgoe grabbed her and attempted to kiss her while in an elevator.

Since the lawsuit, Lythgoe has denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six. He called the allegations "false" and "offensive."

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues."

He further claimed that Paula Abdul's history with "erratic behavior" is well known.

American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe calls assault lawsuit "appalling smear"

On Friday, December 29, 2023, American Idol star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against executive producer, Nigel Lythgoe, alleging that he s*xually assaulted her on two occasions.

Once in an elevator during the initial years of the show, the producer allegedly pressed himself against her and grabbed parts of her body while sticking "his tongue down" her throat.

"Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault."

She further claimed that while she was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, Nigel allegedly invited her to dinner and she accepted thinking that it was a "professional invitation." The court documents allege that, while she was seated on the couch, he forced himself on her and tried to kiss her.

As per the paperwork, the producer told her that they would make an excellent "power couple" but she noted that she was not interested in his advances. In 2015, she alleged that she saw him press himself against one of her assistants and kiss her.

Since the lawsuit, the American Idol executive producer has issued a statement to Page Six denying the allegations. He noted that he found out about the allegations in the press and wanted to clarify that they were false and deeply offensive. However, he stated that he would not go down without a fight.

"But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have," Nigel noted.

American Idol has been on air since 2002 and wrapped up season 21 earlier this year. Episodes of the same can be streamed on ABC.