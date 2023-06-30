“Totally not the end”: Late SYTYCD cast member Stephen tWitch Boss’ mother opens up about his suicide

So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD)’s Stephen tWitch Boss passed away in December at the age of 40 by suicide. The dancer, beloved DJ of the Ellen Degeneres Show and executive producer was the father of three.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

It’s been six months since Stephen passed away and his mother, Connie recently spoke to People Magazine about her son’s passing. During the conversation, she said that when she thinks about her son, she tries not to think about how he left the earth.

She added:

"This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from."

She further said that sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday but other times it feels like she hasn’t seen Stephen in so long. Connie recalled that the dancer was always smiling and willing to try new things. She added that if she had music on, he would be dancing. He was so dedicated and serious about his craft that he didn’t care that other people might be talking about him.

“I remember screaming or falling”: SYTYCD’s late dancer Stephen tWitch Boss’s mother recalls finding out about his demise

The last time Connie spoke to the SYTYCD celebrity the day before he died. During the conversation with him, she had no iea that he was troubled and stated that he asked she was doing since she hadn’t been keeping well.

She added:

"That was the last time we talked. To the extent that Stephen may have been in a Black depression."

She added that her son was so “in tune” with his problems and recognizing his issues. He was always trying to make himself better and reading self-help books, which is finding out that he died by suicide was a complete shock to his mother.

She added during the conversation that even when she found out that tWitch was gone, she could not imagine that he would have died by himself and thought that someone bad may have happened to him.

The following day, Connie heard that the SYTYCD star was missing and she immediately started calling people to see if they had heard from him or seen him. She added that when nobody knew where he was, she immediately got her rapid Covid tests done and got on a plane.

While she was en route, her family members kept enquiring about her whereabouts and the SYTYCD star’s mother knew in her stomach that “something was wrong.”

She added:

"I went to my parents’ house and walked in. They were just standing there looking at me and I said, ‘Have you heard something?’ All I remember hearing was, ‘Connie he’s gone.’ And I remember screaming or falling to my knees. The rest of the day is more of a blur."

After the dancer's demise, Connie stated that she often wondered if she missed something and started recalling conversations trying to find the hidden meaning of things.

She continued that she’s at a point where she realizes that tWitch is physically not there and she can hear his voice in her head telling her that he’s okay.

SYTYCD has been on the air for 17 seasons and wrapped up the latest season in August 2022.

