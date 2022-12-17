“Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond”: Stephen Twitch Boss's mom shares tearjerking tribute to son

Stephen Twitch Boss' mother Connie Boss Alexander broke her silence on the former’s tragic death and shared a tearjerking tribute to her late son on Instagram. She thanked friends and family for their support and wrote:

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper If Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's passing should tell us anything, it's that we never know what anyone else might be going through. Treat people with a little bit more kindness this season.

RIP Twitch. If Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's passing should tell us anything, it's that we never know what anyone else might be going through. Treat people with a little bit more kindness this season.RIP Twitch. https://t.co/T2OyCZWbDt

Connie also addressed her late son and said that she will love him for “eternity and beyond”:

"Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Boss’ mother often posted about her son on social media prior to his demise. She also dedicated a post to her son on his 40th birthday in September. In the post, Connie mentioned that the photographs were “inadequate to “describe the happiness and pride” she feels for her son.

She also praised Twitch for being the perfect son, brother, husband and father, alongside his professional accomplishments:

“All the professional accomplishments not withstanding, what strikes me more is the man you have become from a son and brother, to a husband and father. I couldn't have envisioned a better journey. Not always easy but oh the outcome is everything”

Stephen Twitch Boss tragically passed away earlier this week from an apparent suicide. He was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room.

What happened to Stephen Twitch Boss?

Stephen Twitch Boss passed away at the age of 40 from an apparent suicide (Image via Getty Images)

On December 13, DJ Stephen Twitch Boss was found dead inside a room at the Oak Tree Inn in Los Angeles, California, after paramedics received a call for a welfare check from the hotel.

Prior to the discovery, Boss’ wife Allison Holker frantically rushed to an LAPD station and informed officials that her husband had left home without his car, which was unlike his usual behavior.

So You Think You Can Dance @DANCEonFOX We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly. #SYTYCD We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly. #SYTYCD https://t.co/QP2Dg7fw7v

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed that Boss was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and that no foul play was involved in his death.

Holker confirmed the news of his untimely demise in a statement to TMZ, saying:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

She also remembered Twitch while speaking to the publication and dubbed him the “best father and husband” and the “backbone” of their family:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Law enforcement officials reportedly found a suicide note written by Twitch after his death. Although the content of the note has not been made available to the public, TMZ reported that the letter presented “an ambiguous reference to his past challenges.”

Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and their three children Weslie (14), Maddox (5), and Zaia (3). He also leaves behind his mother Connie, his grandfather Eddy and his brothers Deondre Rose and Cameron, among other family members.

