Where was Stephen Twitch Boss born? Parents and family life explored as DJ's grandfather reveals heartbreaking last words 

On December 13, DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss tragically passed away from an apparent suicide. He was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife Allison Holker rushed to an LAPD station, saying that her husband left home without his car, which was unusual compared to his daily routine.

Following his untimely demise, Boss’ 84-year-old grandfather Eddy shared his final conversation with his grandson to the Daily Mail. The heartbreaking last message from Twitch to his grandfather read, “I love you Dad-Dad.”

The DJ also dedicated a sweet Instagram post for his grandfather’s birthday just days before taking his own life:

Eddy told the publication that he saw no signs of stress within his grandson in the weeks or months leading up to Boss’ death:

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

The emotional grandfather also said that he wants people to look out for any warning signs from their loved ones, including simple words:

“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says ‘I love you Dad-Dad.’ Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

Speaking about Stephen Twitch Boss, Eddy said that the DJ was the source of “light” in everybody’s life. He also shared that his family is “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the tragic loss:

“He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

While Eddy said that he was still “not sure” if his grandson died from suicide, autopsy results from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and initial reports from the LAPD confirmed that Stephen Twitch Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star is survived by his wife Allison and their three children, Weslie (14), Maddox (5), and Zaia (3). The news of Boss’ demise was first confirmed by his wife in a statement to TMZ.

In the statement, Holker called him the “backbone” of their family and shared that he will be missed by those close to him.

A look into Stephen Twitch Boss’ family life and background

Stephen Twitch Boss was born and raised in Montogomery, Alabama (Image via Getty Images)

Stephen Twitch Boss was born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama to parents Connie Boss Alexander and Sandford Rose. According to the US Weekly, he got the nickname “Twitch” as he could never sit still as a child.

Boss graduated from Montgomery’s Lee High School in 2000. He later studied dance at Southern Union State University in Wadley, Alabama, and eventually enrolled at Chapman University. During his teenage years, Twitch performed as a break dancer in Montgomery.

Following his sudden demise, Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed issued an official statement while his hometown mourned the loss. The mayor said:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stephen Twitch Boss. While he blazed his own path to success in the entertainment industry, ultimately becoming one of America's favorite DJs, he will best be remembered for his infectious smile.”

Reed added that the performer was an “inspiration” to the Montgomery community and several others across the world:

“Twitch was an inspiration to the Montgomery community and to many across the world. His legacy of love and light will continue to shine as others follow the path he so gracefully blazed in film, television, music and dance. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who loved him.”

In addition to his parents, Boss was also close to his grandfather Eddy. According to the New York Times, the TV personality also had two brothers named Deondre Rose and Cameron. However, not much is known about his siblings.

Boss met his wife Allison Holker on the 2010 all-star season of So You Think You Can Dance. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and the former adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie following their marriage. The couple also had two biological children, Maddox and Zaia.

