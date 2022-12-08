Who is Jaylen Smith? All about the youngest Black Mayor in US history

Jaylen Smith, an 18-year-old college student, has become the youngest black mayor in United States history.

As per the BBC, Smith has been elected to the position of authority in the rural town of Earle, Arkansas, after beating his opponent with a wide majority, garnering 235 votes against 185.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May 2022. While speaking with NBC News, he revealed that although he was "confident," he was still quite shocked after receiving the news of his victory:

“I felt so grateful! I had the craziest facial reaction when I won! It was such a blessing.”

The newly-elected mayor added that his parents are proud of him and have supported him during every step of his journey.

Smith will be the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, which has a population of fewer than 2,000 people as per 2020's census data.

Jaylen Smith already has plans to transform the rural city

While speaking with NBC News, Jaylen Smith revealed that he has plans to establish a new grocery store in the community, after the previous one closed down years ago. Reflecting on his plans, he explained:

“Our seniors don’t have transportation to get to and from West Memphis to get food. So it would be better to have a grocery store here in town.”

The 18-year-old ran for the position of mayor, promising to improve the city's drainage system, community involvement, and police force as well as look after the abandoned houses.

Jaylen Smith, who served as the president of his school's student board, stated that he decided to run for the position of mayor at the beginning of his senior year, with the support of his fellow student government association members.

Aware of the importance of his win, the young mayor-elect said:

"It feels awesome. Generations and generations of people will read about this historical moment.”

During his election campaign, he received advice from Frank Scott Jr., the mayor of Little Rock, another city in Arkansas with a population of 200,000. While speaking to CNN, Scott congratulated the young mayor by stating:

"I'm excited for Jaylen and the entire community in Earle as he becomes the youngest-ever African American mayor elected in the country. I'm proud of his willingness to enter into public service at such a young age and his aspirational goals for the City."

According to The Hill, Smith has a learning disability, but that did not stop him from contesting the election.

Speaking on this, he said:

“This disability does not take away from what I am able to do. In fact, it motivates me more to achieve greatness.”

Jaylen Smith will continue to be a student at Arkansas State University Mid-South while balancing his mayoral duties. He wants to become a prosecutor one day.

Smith told NBC News that he would be enjoying the moment and celebrating it with his friends and family over the weekend.

