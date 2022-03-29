Amy Schumer seat filler joke: Comedian addresses backlash over 'disrespectful' Kirsten Dunst Oscars joke

Amy Schumer recently came under fire for jokingly calling Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler” at the Oscars 2022. Following the backlash on social media, the comedian took to Instagram to address the situation and mentioned that the joke was scripted:

“Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on.”

The Life & Beth star further added that she would never disrespect Dunst in real life:

“Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.”

The awkward moment between Amy Schumer and Kirsten Dunst came shortly after Will Smith took the internet by storm by hitting Chris Rock on stage after the latter made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

What did Amy Schumer say about Kirsten Dunst?

On March 28, Amy Schumer made a joke about Kirsten Dunst while co-hosting the 94th Academy Awards. The Trainwreck actress called Dunst a “seat filler,” implying that she was present at the venue as an audience member to fill an empty seat for another celebrity.

Dunst attended the 2022 Oscars with her fiance Jesse Plemons. The couple were both individually nominated for Best Actress/Actor in a Supporting Role for their respective performances in The Power of the Dog.

During the show, Dunst was seen sitting beside her partner before Schumer approached the pair and grabbed the former’s hand. She then pulled Dunst out of her seat and said:

“OK, here's a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?”

Schumer went on to take Dunst’s seat and complemented Plemons’ performance in The Power of the Dog. In response, he said:

“You know that was my wife, Amy.”

However, Schumer continued with her joke and replied:

“You're married to that seat filler?”

The moment left several fans disappointed, with many dubbing Schumer’s joke “disrespectful”:

Kirsten Dunst Updates @DunstUpdates Amy Schrumer was really disrespectful to Kirsten Dunst tonight. Amy Schrumer was really disrespectful to Kirsten Dunst tonight.

théo @cineophile this is going down as another chapter of how bad hollywood mistreated kirsten dunst this is going down as another chapter of how bad hollywood mistreated kirsten dunst https://t.co/LOF4jh2JHI

chels. @_ctierra ohhh nah...why would amy schumer do kirsten dunst like that?!? No torrance disrespect on my watch!! that joke wasnt even funny, just disrespectful...a seat filler?!?! and she was nominated??? ohhh nah...why would amy schumer do kirsten dunst like that?!? No torrance disrespect on my watch!! that joke wasnt even funny, just disrespectful...a seat filler?!?! and she was nominated???

ri@ @museart_ Don't care, that was hella disrespectful what Amy Schumer did to kirsten dunst,Totally uncalled for. Don't care, that was hella disrespectful what Amy Schumer did to kirsten dunst,Totally uncalled for.

sam @six_fags The most disrespectful moment of the night was Amy Schumer calling Kirsten Dunst a seat filler, let’s talk about THAT The most disrespectful moment of the night was Amy Schumer calling Kirsten Dunst a seat filler, let’s talk about THAT

Prior to the 2022 Oscars, Schumer had already told Extra that she would get into trouble for not holding back her jokes during the event:

“I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the usual. Wanda [Sykes], Regina [Hall] are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one… because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge.”

The Oscars 2022 marked the third year that the event took place without a singular host since Jimmy Kimmel served as the host in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In addition to Amy Schumer, this year’s show was co-hosted by Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

A look into Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Oscars 2022 red carpet appearance

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons left the audience stunned with their red carpet appearances at the 2022 Academy Awards. The Marie Antoinette star donned a gorgeous red dress, while her partner wore a black tuxedo.

The couple also talked about their sons Ennis Howard (3) and James Robert (10 months) on the red carpet. Dunst said:

“They're in Atlanta right now because that's where I'm working, and they're at a toddler Oscars party. So, the girls next door invited them over, and so they're all representing us there.”

While Dunst and Plemons have been associated with entertainment for several years, both received their first Oscar nominations this year.

