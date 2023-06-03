"An hour and a half commercial"- Flamin' Hot announcement leaves fans disgruntled

Disney's latest announcement about its upcoming film, Flamin' Hot, seems to have rubbed the fans the wrong way. This upcoming Eva Longoria film is set to follow Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claimed to have invented the snack food Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Like other films that have depicted the invention of some famous fast food or snacks, it will likely paint a perfect picture of the brand.

Having seen such films before, fans seem to have instantly taken a disliking to the upcoming film. As Disney released the poster and announced the premiere date for Flamin' Hot Cheetos, fans criticized it and called it an attempt to grab the cash and advertise a product. They responded to Discussing Film's post about the film and one person even called the film "an hour and a half commercial" for the product.

A tweet reply to Discussing Films' post about Flaming Hot's release on Disney (Image via Twitter)

While the film has already had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 11, 2023, it is set to release on Hulu on June 9, 2023

How are fans reacting to the announcement of Flamin' Hot by Disney?

Discussing Films' post about Flaming Hot (Image via Twitter)

With the first poster out, it seems that fans are not at all ready to welcome the film. While Flamin' Hot will attempt to tell the true story of Richard Montañez, who claimed to have invented the Flaming Hot Cheetos, fans think it is more of an advertising campaign that would boost Cheetos' fanbase.

They took to Twitter to comment under Discussing Film's poster for the upcoming movie and called it out a lot. While many fans were disappointed with the entire concept, others believe that it doesn't need a whole film.

Some sarcastically claimed to love corporate films that are advertisements disguised as movies. Meanwhile, others said that the film is based on a "true story that didn't happen."

Flamin' Hot is directed by Eva Longoria and written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette. It is based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive by Richard Montañez.

Flamin's Hot stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub.

