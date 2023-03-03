Andres Vasquez Lasso GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 for Chicago cop shot and killed in line of duty

A GoFundMe page for late Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso has garnered over $40,000 after he was shot to death in the line of duty.

As per Fox News, the incident happened on March 1, 2023, at around 4.45 pm when two officers responded to a domestic emergency on South Spaulding Avenue. Police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters that they received a call regarding a gunned suspect trailing a female.

Chicago Police @Chicago_Police

End of Watch: March 1, 2023



He died while protecting Chicago and its people. We will



Together, we mourn the loss of our hero. Police Officer Andres Vasquez-LassoEnd of Watch: March 1, 2023He died while protecting Chicago and its people. We will #NeverForget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones.Together, we mourn the loss of our hero. Police Officer Andres Vasquez-LassoEnd of Watch: March 1, 2023He died while protecting Chicago and its people. We will #NeverForget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones. Together, we mourn the loss of our hero. https://t.co/fnkbEsqkHd

When police arrived, one of them tapped on the door where the complaint had come from. A second cop confronted the perpetrator, and the race began, with gunshots fired.

Vazquez-Lasso retaliated by shooting the 18-year-old attacker in the head. According to authorities, the culprit is still in serious condition. On the other hand, Andres was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he passed away.

Andres Vasquez Lasso's suspect has been identified

Bill Bratton @CommissBratton A solemn salute tonight in Chicago as mourning bands will once again be worn for a brave cop who was shot and killed in the line of duty. My prayers are with the officer’s family — and the men and women of the @Chicago_Police who continue to patrol the city. #NeverForget A solemn salute tonight in Chicago as mourning bands will once again be worn for a brave cop who was shot and killed in the line of duty. My prayers are with the officer’s family — and the men and women of the @Chicago_Police who continue to patrol the city. #NeverForget https://t.co/IbdoqDh3zO

As per ABC7Chicago, the suspect who shot Andres Vasquez Lasso to death has been identified as 18-year-old Steven Montano hailing from Chicago. He has been charged with one felony count of firing a weapon near a school, one felony count of murder, one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting domestic violence.

During a press conference on March 1, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said that Andres Vasquez Lasso was married and had a young daughter. He also recently celebrated his five years with the police department.

Speaking about his family, Brown said that Vasquez Lasso has family based in Colombia and several other parts of the world, and the department is trying to notify them about what happened:

"We always ask all of you please respect this family. So we'll have more about this offer later, but we're going to go with the family's pace in their comfort level with sharing more about this officer. This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very hard."

FBI @FBI The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso. He served with the Chicago Police Department ( @Chicago_Police ) in Illinois for five years. The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso. He served with the Chicago Police Department (@Chicago_Police) in Illinois for five years. https://t.co/uKHKq4wItM

In another statement issued on March 2, the police department stated that Andres Vasquez Lasso passed away protecting Chicago and its people:

"We will never forget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones. Together, we mourn the loss of our hero."

In his GoFundMe page, started by Milena Vasquez to raise funds for his funeral and to support Lasso's family financially, Andres Vasquez Lasso has been described as one of the "brave police officers." The post further reads:

"Andres was a dedicated and courageous officer who served our community with honor and distinction. We are grateful for his service and will always remember his sacrifice."

Authorities say this is the first death in the profession since Detective Joseph Tripoli died in January 2022 from COVID-related problems. So far, 557 police authorities have died while serving the state.

Poll : 0 votes