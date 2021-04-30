Anne Douglas, philanthropist and wife of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Anne Douglas, the movie producer and wife of actor Kirk Douglas, has died at the age of 102. She was a philanthropist, a publicist at Cannes, and the president of her husband's production company, Bryna Co.

Douglas's death comes one year after Kirk Douglas's death, in February 2020, when he was 103. Anne was Kirk's second wife, whom he married in 1954. The pair were married for 66 years until his death.

The death was announced by Kirk's son and actor Michael Douglas, who was Anne's stepson. The statement read:

"Anne was more than a stepmother and never 'wicked.' She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership. Catherine and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."

Also read: How did Chun Jung Ha die? Mouse, The King: Eternal Monarch actress found dead at home at 51

Who was Anne Douglas?

Anne Douglas was born Hannelore Marx on April 23rd, 1919, in Hanover, Germany. Her family moved to Belgium, where she would become a citizen when growing up. She completed her education in Belgium and Switzerland, becoming fluent in English, French, and Italian.

Marx moved to Paris, France, during the Second World War, where she got a job writing German subtitles for movies. In 1948, she was hired to produce a program for NBC called Paris Cavalcade of Fashion.

Advertisement

Also read: How did Shunsuke Kikuchi die? Fans mourn Dragon Ball, Kill Bill composer's death

Anne and Kirk Douglas's relationship

Marx first met Kirk in 1953 after he offered her a job as his publicist when he was in Paris to film Act of Love. She later became president of Kirk's production company, Bryna Co., named after his mother. A working relationship soon blossomed into romance.

The pair married in 1954, and Kirk and Anne wrote about their relationship in Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter and a Lifetime in Hollywood. Michael Douglas wrote in the statement about his father and stepmother's relationship:

"My father could never keep a secret. Anne was just the opposite. That's why when I read their co-authored book, Kirk and Anne, in which she talked about her early life in Germany; her war years in occupied Paris; her career before she met my father. She also included their private correspondence, which gave me new insights into their courtship and marriage."

Advertisement

Also read: IZ*ONE disbands: Here's what the members could be up to next

Who are Anne Douglas's children?

Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, Eric Douglas, Joel Douglas, and Peter Douglas (Image via IMDb)

Anne Douglas had two children with Kirk, Peter and Eric Douglas, as well as her stepchildren with Kirk, Michael and Joel Douglas.

Peter is a television and film producer whose credits include the Emmy Award-winning Inherit the Wind, The Final Countdown, Something Wicked This Way Comes, and Whip It.

Eric was an actor and stand-up comedian. Despite a star-studded family, his life was overshadowed by legal and drug issues. He was caught by the police with drugs on many occasions.

Unfortunately, his lifeless body was found in his Manhattan apartment in July 2004. An autopsy and toxicology report determined that his death was caused by "acute intoxication" with alcohol, tranquilizers, and painkillers found in his system.