"Another one of her horrible jokes": Sarah Silverman's response to backlash over controversial Instagram post sparks further criticism

Comedian Sarah Silverman is receiving flak online for a controversial Instagram story in which she reposted a statement by user @elianaeatz on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Soon after that, she deleted her post, and shared another story in which she said that her earlier post was a big mistake as she was stoned at the time.

On October 18, Silverman shared a story which read,

“There is a very strange thing happening. Many are saying that it’s inhumane that Israel is cutting off water/electricity to Gaza. Israel made it pretty simple — ‘release the hostages and we will turn it back on.’”

This post was in reference to Israel's decision to cut off water, food, and electricity supply to the Gaza Strip. However, internet users were not pleased with her post, and they started calling her out.

Silverman deleted the story and later said that her story was a mistake, and that she was stoned and was wondering where all the hostages were. She further said that amid all that, she ended up sharing that post.

However, netizens were not convinced by her statement and said that people get high, but they don't want others to suffer for it. One social media user reacted to it by saying, "Another one of her horrible jokes."

Sarah Silverman's response to her controversial Instagram story receives massive backlash online

Netizens are not impressed by Sarah Silverman's response to sharing the controversial Instagram story. Some reacted by saying that she is a coward. Several others reacted by saying that it appears that if she wasn't stoned, she wouldn't have cared about hostages.

Others reacted by saying that they don't change their entire belief system when they are high.

Even though Sarah Silverman deleted the controversial story, several people took screenshots of it and circulated it on the internet. She reacted to one of the screenshots of her deleted post and wrote,

"Oh f**k yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness. NASA gave Sally Ride 100 tampons."

This time, several Palestine supporters called her out.

Before this, on October 12, Sarah Silverman shared a post in which she said, "Israel only shoots at military targets, but they KNOW they keep those targets in populated areas."

After this, Israel supporters called her a Jew-hating person and said that she is sitting in the lap of luxury in the US and is talking about what people in Israel need to do.