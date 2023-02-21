 "Another one?": Ryan Keeler vaccine fears surface in wake of UNLV footbal player's death at 20 

Ryan Keeler, UNLV defensive lineman, passed away on Monday at the age of 20. The freshman played seven games and totaled eight tackles. After news of his death made headlines, many took to social media to wonder how he died at such a young age. Netizens began conspiring to determine whether it was from the Covid vaccine.

UNLV football head coach Barry Odom released a statement following Ryan Keeler’s death. He said:

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family. While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

The athlete earned several scholarships when he transferred from Rutgers to play for the Rebels last year. He had made eight tackles during his games. The Chicago-native first started in a game against the Air Force in October.

Ryan Keeler was majoring in pre-business at UNLV. He was an Academic All Mountain West honoree and boasted a 3.8 GPA.

Following his death, Keith E. Whitefield, the UNLV President, released a statement where he said:

“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler. My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

UNLV Director of Athletics, Erick Harper, also released a statement following the death of one of their athletes. He said:

“The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own. Our hearts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends along with his Rebel teammates.”

Netizens flood the internet with vaccine conspiracy theories following Ryan Keeler’s shocking death

The cause of death was not announced at the time of writing this article. This led to netizens making their own assumptions about the reason behind his passing. Several netizens flooded the internet with speculation of the youngster dying from the Covid vaccine. However, it is important to note that this has not been confirmed.

Al Horford @LittleBilly6988 @jasrifootball “Cause of death unknown” is like crack cocaine for anti vax douchebags @jasrifootball “Cause of death unknown” is like crack cocaine for anti vax douchebags

Branden @BetancurBranden @jasrifootball All these athletes dying out of no where but people get mad when we question the vaccine? Seems as if a certain group of people are in denial. @jasrifootball All these athletes dying out of no where but people get mad when we question the vaccine? Seems as if a certain group of people are in denial.

boofUGAboof @BelvidereMike @unlvfootball Will Anthony Fauci ever be held accountable? @unlvfootball Will Anthony Fauci ever be held accountable?

TX Colonel @TXColonel @unlvfootball

UNLV coerced him to get the COVID vaccine @chazahyou3 Let me guess:UNLV coerced him to get the COVID vaccine @unlvfootball @chazahyou3 Let me guess:UNLV coerced him to get the COVID vaccine

Ryan Keeler



IMAGINE A VACCINE SO

SAFE YOU HAVE TO BE

THREATENED

TO TAKE IT FOR A DISEASE

SO DEADLY YOU HAVE TO

BE TESTED TO KNOW YOU EVEN HAVE IT Ryan KeelerIMAGINE A VACCINE SOSAFE YOU HAVE TO BETHREATENEDTO TAKE IT FOR A DISEASESO DEADLY YOU HAVE TOBE TESTED TO KNOW YOU EVEN HAVE IT https://t.co/l9pNLpse2a

MarkM225 @M225Mark @UNLVathletics I sure hope it wasn’t because you mandated vaccines. Over 1600 young athletes this year died.. normal number is 29. Shame on anyone who forced someone to get the vaccine. @UNLVathletics I sure hope it wasn’t because you mandated vaccines. Over 1600 young athletes this year died.. normal number is 29. Shame on anyone who forced someone to get the vaccine.

Mississippi State football player died at the age of 19

Keeler’s death was not the only one that sparked speculation of the vaccine killing youngsters. In October 2022, Mississippi State football team player, Sam Westmoreland, died at the age of 19.

The offensive lineup was in his first year with the Bulldogs program. He was a standout at Tupelo High School and was majoring in industrial technology at the time of his passing.

No cause of death was revealed when the athlete suddenly passed away. The university stated that they were working with the authorities to “determine the facts of this incident.” At the time of writing this article, no updates on the death made it to the news.

