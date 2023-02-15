“This is not normal”: Arne Espeel vaccination fears surface in wake of footballer's tragic death at 25 

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel tragically passed away at the age of 25. The athlete reportedly collapsed on the pitch after saving a penalty for his team during a match on Saturday at Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province.

Espeel, who played for Winkel Sport B in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, saved a goal against Westrozebeke after the latter were awarded a penalty 15 minutes into the second half of the game.

The footballer collapsed shortly after the save and emergency services failed to resuscitate him on the spot. Espeel was immediately taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on the spot.

As the news of his shocking demise made the rounds online, some social media users shared unconfirmed conspiracy theories that prompted fears about COVID-19 vaccines causing sudden deaths in young people.

Robby Starbuck took to Twitter to claim that Arne Espeel’s death was “not normal” and urged major sports leagues to investigate the sudden deaths of young athletes:

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Over the weekend, Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel collapsed and died suddenly at age 25 during a game. This is NOT normal and we can never accept it as normal. It’s beyond time to demand all major sports leagues fully investigate the deaths of young athletes! Over the weekend, Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel collapsed and died suddenly at age 25 during a game. This is NOT normal and we can never accept it as normal. It’s beyond time to demand all major sports leagues fully investigate the deaths of young athletes! https://t.co/63OidhiRqg

Winkel Sport B issued an official statement, mourning the sudden loss on behalf of the club:

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel. We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

Winkle manager Patrick Rotsaert also remembered Espeel and said everyone was shocked following the tragedy:

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone. Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club.”

𝙇𝙚ø𝙜𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙙 🇧🇪 @afcthms This weekend, Arne Espeel (25) had just saved a penalty and then shortly after he collapsed and passed away. He died doing what he loved. Every day can be your last so try to enjoy life while you can. This weekend, Arne Espeel (25) had just saved a penalty and then shortly after he collapsed and passed away. He died doing what he loved. Every day can be your last so try to enjoy life while you can. ❤️ https://t.co/00RkDGbjJ6

According to Belgian news, more than 1,000 people, including Espeel's family, walked in silence to pay tribute to Espeel in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, where his team plays in a village in West Flanders.

Social media users react to Arne Espeel’s sudden demise

Arne Espeel's sudden demise sparked COVID-19 vaccine theories online (Image via Leogaard/Twitter)

Belgian soccer star Arne Espeel suddenly passed away after collapsing on the field following a penalty save during an ongoing match on Saturday. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him using a defibrillator but the athlete was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

The news of Espeel’s sudden demise left several people in shock. Several social media users were also divided over the theories surrounding the reason behind his passing. Some individuals, especially anti-vaxxers, took to Twitter to share their conspiracy theories about Espeel’s death being connected to COVID-19 vaccine:

TrueAmericanWoman @KayBuchanan @robbystarbuck I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say he was vaccinated. @robbystarbuck I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say he was vaccinated.

CUSA11_ @CUSA11_ #VaccineDeath #futbol #soccer #sports twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How many more young athletes need to die before we realize this vaccine is a real killer? Rip to Arne Espeel and prayers to his family. #arneespeel How many more young athletes need to die before we realize this vaccine is a real killer? Rip to Arne Espeel and prayers to his family. #arneespeel #VaccineDeath #futbol #soccer #sports twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

CryptoPharoah @xCryptoPharoahx @robbystarbuck Unfortunately investigating the deaths won't do anything to prevent them since we already know the cause: @robbystarbuck Unfortunately investigating the deaths won't do anything to prevent them since we already know the cause: 💉💉💉

Gentry Gevers @GentryGevers @robbystarbuck How many more people have to die suddenly until everyone wakes up? @robbystarbuck How many more people have to die suddenly until everyone wakes up?

Meanwhile, others responded to the claims and slammed people who made conspiracy theories about the player’s death:

Callum #Whatever @Bombers83 Arne Espeel, 25, saves penalty playing football and sadly dies



Waiting for the experts who gained their medical degrees through Twitter University to blame the vaccine Arne Espeel, 25, saves penalty playing football and sadly dies Waiting for the experts who gained their medical degrees through Twitter University to blame the vaccine

Jacob R. Adkins 🇺🇦🌻 @JacobRAdkins



I sincerely apologize for all the severely unintelligent voices here blaming Mr. Espeel‘s untimely death on the vaccine. Some people just unfortunately wanna spread misinformation everywhere. @afcthms I am so sorry to hear about Arne’s death. May he rest in eternal peace.I sincerely apologize for all the severely unintelligent voices here blaming Mr. Espeel‘s untimely death on the vaccine. Some people just unfortunately wanna spread misinformation everywhere. @afcthms I am so sorry to hear about Arne’s death. May he rest in eternal peace.I sincerely apologize for all the severely unintelligent voices here blaming Mr. Espeel‘s untimely death on the vaccine. Some people just unfortunately wanna spread misinformation everywhere.

Tibalt Ablaze. @Ansovald @AtticusSantill1 @robbystarbuck Myocarditis was here WAY before the vaccine. Many people have it and don't even know it. A close friend has had it since they were 10. Now they are 36 and has learned to live with it. Also getting Myocarditis from covid is 50x more likely then getting it from the vaccine. @AtticusSantill1 @robbystarbuck Myocarditis was here WAY before the vaccine. Many people have it and don't even know it. A close friend has had it since they were 10. Now they are 36 and has learned to live with it. Also getting Myocarditis from covid is 50x more likely then getting it from the vaccine.

Mark Allan @MarkAll26740409 @robbystarbuck 2017 data...myocarditis from infection is the 3rd leading cause of sudden death in young adults especially athletes. @robbystarbuck 2017 data...myocarditis from infection is the 3rd leading cause of sudden death in young adults especially athletes. https://t.co/tfJ5tU0iwg

ᵀ ᴬ ᴱ @Taehyungstreets All the stupid & useless americans attributing Belgian soccer player Arne Espeel’s tragic death to the covid vaccine as if the whole world goes by you people’s idiotic antivaxx delusions All the stupid & useless americans attributing Belgian soccer player Arne Espeel’s tragic death to the covid vaccine as if the whole world goes by you people’s idiotic antivaxx delusions

As reactions continue to pour in online, the reason behind Arne Espeel’s death remains unknown. None of his family members or close sources have revealed if the athlete was vaccinated or if his death was connected to the jab.

According to Sky News, Espeel’s autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the cause of his death.

Arne Espeel reportedly made his senior team debut for RSC Anderlecht in the 2019-2020 season and soon became a regular part of the playing 11. He delivered an impressive performance and earned his first call-up to join the Belgian national team in 2020.

Espeel debuted as part of the national team in a friendly match against the Netherlands in September 2020. He was considered one of the most promising young Belgian soccer players.

