What happened in the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang? Indonesia soccer tragedy leaves at least 125 dead

On October 1, clashes between fans of two rival soccer clubs led to the deaths of at least 125 people at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia.

According to CNN, the violent clashes began during a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Tensions reportedly rose after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya 3-2, prompting its fans to run across the pitch.

As per the BBC, after the fans ran onto the field, Malang authorities responded by firing tear gas. This led to chaos among the stampeding crowds and led to many supporters dying of suffocation. FIFA, the world governing football body, condemned the use of tear gas by the authorities as it violates their rules due to the potentially deadly consequences.

In a statement to the Press, the head of Malang's health agency reported that around 125 people died in the Indonesia soccer stadium tragedy, including one 5-year-old child. However, according to CNN, local authorities have said the stampede may have led to over 130 deaths. At least two police officers were also included in the fatalities.

The aftermath of the Indonesia soccer tragedy

According to Reuters, many fans who were present during the Indonesia tragedy are currently being treated at Kanjuruhan hospital for ailments that have been linked to the use of tear gas. These symptoms include lack of oxygen, shortness of breath, and mental trauma.

In an official statement to the Press, East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta reported that authorities only responded to the 'invading' fans with tear gas because the fans were behaving violently towards officers.

Afinta said:

"It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars."

However, in an interview with Reuters, a 22-year-old fan named Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono claimed that the authorities were responsible for the violence.

He said:

"Many of our friends lost their lives because of the officers who dehumanised us. Many lives have been wasted."

Enda Wahyuni, a relative of two teenage boys who died in the attack, said that she could never have predicted the tragedy.

Wahyuni said:

"My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this. (They were) quiet and obedient."

In an official statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his thoughts on the incident.

Infantino said:

"(This is) a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, said that the violence may be a sign that the country's authorities may need to change the way they deal with crowds.

Widodo ordered all matches in Indonesia to be canceled until the investigation into the stadium tragedy was complete.

