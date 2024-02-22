Are Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick biologically related? Details explored after shock revelation on television 

Married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, Hollywood maverick Kevin Bacon was recently privy to an unexpected and controversial revelation about their relationship. Featuring on a yet-to-be-aried episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, a show that looks into famous celebrities' family history and biological background, Bacon and Sedgwick were initially told about a range of details about their ancestors.

This included the close ties of both the stars’ families with various important events in American history. It also included the lead-up to the Declaration of Independence and the movement to abolish slavery in the nation. However, as it turns out, this was not the end of their families’ association.

Delving deep into the two’s genealogy, it turns out that Bacon and Sedgwick are not just in a romantic relationship but are also biologically related.

Is Kevin Bacon biologically related to wife, Kyra Sedgwick?

The alleged bombshell will drop on the upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots, hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. He has gained considerable notoriety considering the kind of revelations that have come out from his show, and now he will be seen showing Kyra Sedgwick a picture of what he claims is her ninth cousin.

He then goes on to reveal the following,

“And his name is Kevin Bacon.”

Sedgwick initially responds with surprise. However, she eventually calms down. The 58-year-old had allegedly shared fears right from the start, claiming that she had a feeling her husband was somehow related to her. After the initial shock, she eventually responds with confidence,

"See. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it!"

Regardless, Kevin Bacon, who was also part of the episode, had a few more revelations to face. As it turns out, he is Brad Pitt's 13th cousin, although, as one would expect, Bacon was more concerned that he was biologically related to his long-term wife.

The Footloose actor claimed he was not embarrassed by the situation as long as he was not married to his first cousin. He then claimed that he was initially half-certain that the revelation itself was a joke.

“As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine. I wasn’t in the headspace to take it as flattery... I kind of felt like it was a joke at my expense, you know."

Regardless, the actor eventually seemed to accept the fact. He was also told about his relation to Barack Obama’s family and a link to the British Royal Family. He claimed,

“It’s a beautiful concept that we are connected. That we all, essentially, kind of climbed out of the same swamp. It’s fun to be at the forefront of that idea.”

Born in Philadelphia, Kevin Bacon’s family lineage was traced back to a man named Henry Comly, who hailed from Bristol in 1663.

On the other hand, Kyra Sedgwick belongs to one of Britain’s elite families, and her ancestors included a range of British Statesmen who fought to free Massachusetts from British control.

