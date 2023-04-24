"Can't watch Footloose anymore": Kevin Bacon pro-drag dance video with wife Kyra Sedwick sparks online backlash

Footloose actor Kevin Bacon is hitting headlines amid the ongoing drag queen ban controversy in the US.

Bacon recently shared a video in which he was seen dancing with his wife and they were both seen wearing a t-shirt with the slogan, "Drag is an art and drag is a right."

His video soon went viral and people in support of the drag ban bill in the US, started calling out Kevin Bacon for showing support. A social media user commented on his video, saying, "Now I can't watch Foot Loose anymore."

Kevin shared the video on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in which he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were dancing to Taylor Swift's song Karma. The Footloose actor shared the video with a caption that reads:

"Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift. #DragIsARight."

Within hours, the video went viral and at the time of writing this article, Kevin's video in support of drag has managed to garner 6.6 million views alone on Twitter.

Kevin also praised the recent “Wigloose” Rusical performance on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The footloose actor shared an Instagram story in which he said:

"Big shoutout to [RuPaul’s Drag Race’s] “Wigloose: The Rusical” (and props to Heaven Bacon [Loosey LaDuca]). With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time. Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

Internet users call out Kevin Bacon for showing support to drag queens

Social media users were not happy with Kevin Bacon's video where he asked to show solidarity for drag queens. Several internet users said that the ban on drag queens is a great move and that Kevin should not be showing support for them.

See reactions here:

Josh or whatever. @FKASerioJosh Kevin bacon always seemed seedier than a pomegranate to me. Kevin bacon always seemed seedier than a pomegranate to me.

Billy Bragg @Serena_Partrick @kevinbacon @SixDegreesofKB @ACLU @kyrasedgwick @RuPaulsDragRace



Drag is a sexualised art form that has no place in children's entertainment. It is also degrading to women, and these men degrading us are presented to children AS female. @MTV You think you're helping but you're not. You're woefully under informed and making things so much worse.Drag is a sexualised art form that has no place in children's entertainment. It is also degrading to women, and these men degrading us are presented to children AS female. @kevinbacon @SixDegreesofKB @ACLU @kyrasedgwick @RuPaulsDragRace @MTV You think you're helping but you're not. You're woefully under informed and making things so much worse.Drag is a sexualised art form that has no place in children's entertainment. It is also degrading to women, and these men degrading us are presented to children AS female.

Beetle Bailey @BeetleBailey04 Great, now everyone's sharing the Kevin Bacon dance. Can we just stop spreading the propaganda already? Great, now everyone's sharing the Kevin Bacon dance. Can we just stop spreading the propaganda already?

?uesthate 🏴‍☠️ @ironsidehex So, Kevin Bacon should leave politics alone and stick to acting but

James Woods, Kevin Sorbo and Jon Voight should voice their opinions?



Make it make sense. So, Kevin Bacon should leave politics alone and stick to acting but James Woods, Kevin Sorbo and Jon Voight should voice their opinions? Make it make sense.

unspinthespinagain @unspinthespina1



WTH is that anyway?



You guys are deliberately obfuscating the clear abuse of children.



You guys are paid bufoons



This is what people are mad about Kevin Bacon @kevinbacon #DragIsARight #DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift bit.ly/DragisArt #DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift bit.ly/DragisArt #DragIsARight https://t.co/BUyfecVFA4 No one (or at least 99% of people) wants drag bansWTH is that anyway?You guys are deliberately obfuscating the clear abuse of children.You guys are paid bufoonsThis is what people are mad about @kevinbacon .... twitter.com/kevinbacon/sta… No one (or at least 99% of people) wants drag bans WTH is that anyway? You guys are deliberately obfuscating the clear abuse of children. You guys are paid bufoons This is what people are mad about @kevinbacon.... twitter.com/kevinbacon/sta…

TEAM USA 🇺🇸 @__TEAM_USA Here's the video Kevin Bacon made in support of Drag Queens.



Ultimate Cringe.

Here's the video Kevin Bacon made in support of Drag Queens. Ultimate Cringe. https://t.co/CqoZq8GCFB

The Drags Ban Bill has been in the limelight lately and Tennessee was the first to pass a bill that bans adult cabaret performances

Several states in the US have recently passed laws that try to limit the performance of drag queens in public spaces.

More than 32 of these bills were introduced in US states like Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa and Idaho.

Tennessee was the first one to pass this bill that bans male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interests or similar entertainers from performing in public places where children can see them.

The bill was introduced by a Republican state representative, Kevin West, who introduced the it in the state House in January to ban a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic feminine persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup.

