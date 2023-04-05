Who is Tricia Cotham? North Carolina Democrat switches parties to become a Republican

A recent report in Axios alleged that Tricia Cotham, a North Carolina Democrat who was elected to represent District 112 of Mint Hill in January 2023, was gearing up to switch her affiliation to the Republican Party.

In a press conference on Wednesday, April 5, Cotham confirmed that she was indeed shifting her alliance. Cotham had previously served as a Democrat state representative for ten years between 2007 and 2017 before she lost her bid for re-election in 2016.

The shocking move from Tricia Cotham, a Mecklenburg County Democrat who was elected again in 2023, is expected to shift the Liberal Party's already tenuous semblance of power in the lower chamber in the GOP's favor, as the party was just short of a vote from reaching a supermajority in the recent elections.

As per the Associated Press, while the Republicans came out swinging in the state senate, holding on to 30 out of 50 seats, they fell a vote short of winning a supermajority in the House, controlling 71 out of 120 seats. The GOP reportedly required 72 seats to outvote the Democrats on various conservative-centric bills, including legislation on immigration, abortion, gun rights, civil rights, and voting in North Carolina.

Tricia Cotham became the youngest member of the 2007–2008 session at the age of 28

Tricia Cotham is a former educator who worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and coach at Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. She started working as an Assistant Principal at East Mecklenburg High School in 2006 and was appointed to the legislature in March 2007. She was appointed by then governor Mike Easley to the 100th district to replace state Representative James B. Black, who had resigned.

At the age of 28, Cotham became the youngest member of the 2007–2008 session of the state legislature and the youngest woman ever to serve in the NC House of Representatives.

The Charlotte resident served as co-chair of the House's K-12 Education subcommittee from 2008 to 2010.

Her mother, Pat Cotham, is a former Democratic National Committee member. Tricia Cotham was previously married to state Democratic Party chair Jerry Meek. As per reports, her father was also the chairman of the Mecklenburg Democrats.

Democrats demand Tricia Cotham's resignation after the latter switches parties

Tricia Cotham’s unexpected decision to shift the party alliance has left many concerned about the future of North Carolina, including Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who has so far managed to keep the Republicans from enacting conservative legislation by exercising his veto power.

The move has rattled the Democrats since it came amid Republican state House Majority Deputy Whip Keith Kidwell introducing legislation earlier today to ban abortion in the state.

As per the Associated Press, Cotham’s decision prompted Democrats to demand her resignation based on the grounds that people in the district elected her as a liberal leader who supported abortion rights, noting that the sudden jump would deceive the voters.

While it is unknown if Tricia Cotham has changed her views on the liberal causes that were the focus of her campaign, in a press conference, the former teacher defended her decision to switch parties, alleging that the Democrats are bullies who railroad candidates into doing their bidding. She said:

"If you don't do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside."

As per WSOC, Tricia Cotham further expressed her dissatisfaction with the Democrats, accusing them of being complacent on policies that require affirmative action. She also accused them of attacking her after she was vocal about her grievances. She said:

“There were all these work groups and work groups and I kept asking, What are you doing about real policy? A work group, a small group, a talking group? How does that equate to getting something done in North Carolina, and for helping our children read better? How does that help? No one seemed to really have that idea.”

She added:

“When I came back to this legislature, I knew times were different and things had changed. I also knew that I was different. I had been through a lot in life. And so I am just different too, and I’m proud of that.”

Meanwhile, as per the Associated Press, in a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed his disappointment over Tricia Cotham’s party switch, saying the future of women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, and LGBTQ rights in the state they love hinges on her vote.

