Look: Linda Sanchez, Democratic Representative from California, flips off the Republican dugout during Congressional Baseball Game

Linda Sanchez, the U.S. Representative for California's 38th Congressional District, is in the news for flashing an obscene gesture toward the Republican dugout. It happened last week during Thursday night's Congressional Baseball Game.

Republicans and Democrats create separate teams for the Congressional Baseball Game, which is played between members of the U.S. Congress. It is held to raise money for charities.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning when the Republicans were leading 5-0, and Linda was replaced by a pinch runner. While hurrying back to the Democrats' dugout, Linda Sanchez flipped the bird at the Republicans' bench.

After the video went viral, Linda Sanchez clarified, saying:

"The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for a night off from partisan politics. It really struck a nerve when I heard an offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side on my way back to the dugout.

"In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don't belong — especially on the field. I will always stand against that kind of bigotry."

Linda Sanchez made it clear that she wasn't angry with the team but rather a particular fan who heckles her at the Congressional Baseball Game each year.

Sanchez said, "It wasn't the team. It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic s**t at me every single year."

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Rep. Sanchez said that she flipped off the Republican dugout after she heard an “offensive and misogynistic comment. In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong - especially on the field.” Rep. Sanchez said that she flipped off the Republican dugout after she heard an “offensive and misogynistic comment. In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong - especially on the field.” https://t.co/vLtsjnca33

"Rep. Sanchez said that she flipped off the Republican dugout after she heard an 'offensive and misogynistic comment.'" - Ron Filipkowski

In the end, the Republicans defeated the Democrats and went on to win the Congressional Baseball Game 10-0.

Linda Sanchez received a lot of flak from Republicans and conservatives for her offensive gesture

Linda Sánchez, U.S. Representative for California's 38th Congressional District.

Nick Adams, the conservative political commentator and author tweeted:

"Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless. Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive. Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless.



Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive.



Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees. Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless.Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive.Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees.

Benny Johnson, the political columnist and chief creative officer at the conservative organization Turning Point USA, wrote on Twitter:

"What a nasty, disgusting slob. Perfect representation of the modern Left."

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez gave the Republican dug out the finger right before her team got BODIED 10-0 by the GOP in the congressional baseball game.



What a nasty, disgusting slob.



Perfect representation of the modern Left:



California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez gave the Republican dug out the finger right before her team got BODIED 10-0 by the GOP in the congressional baseball game. What a nasty, disgusting slob. Perfect representation of the modern Left:https://t.co/TigaRA7I1d

Thus, it is frequently advised that those in positions of authority speak and act wisely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far