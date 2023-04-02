“Love wins”: Netizens delighted after federal judge temporarily halts Tennessee's 'drag ban' law

A temporary halt to Tennessee's new law restricting drag shows in the state has left the internet delighted. The decision was made on March 31 after a federal judge sided with a group that filed a complaint stating the law breaches the First Amendment.

On March 27, Friends of George’s, a Memphis-based LGBTQIA+ theater company, filed a lawsuit against the state and Shelby county district attorney Steve Mulroy.

Breaking News: In a 15-page ruling, a federal judge in Memphis, Tennessee has granted motion for a temporary restraining order to stop Tennessee's unconstitutional 'drag ban law' from taking effect April 1.



U.S. District Judge Parker is a Trump-appointee.

Judge Thomas Parker gave a temporary restraining order because the Constitution protects the right to free speech.

As per NBC News, he wrote:

“If Tennessee wishes to exercise its police power in restricting speech it considers obscene, it must do so within the constraints and framework of the United States Constitution. The Court finds that, as it stands, the record here suggests that when the legislature passed this Statute, it missed the mark.”

The move delighted several individuals online, who hailed the federal judge's decision.

Twitter reactions on Tennessee's temporary halt on drag show ban

After news of a federal judge temporarily halting the ban on drag shows went viral, Twitterati hailed the decision. Several users celebrated the move and stated that drag shows have been a part of live entertainment for several years.

Others also pointed out that drag culture is not problematic, and hailed the US constitution.

Tennessee Drag Ban was temporarily halted late last evening.

Tennessee Drag Ban was temporarily halted late last evening.

The order will stand for two weeks with further injunctions (surely) on the way as lawsuits make their way thru the courts. Good News!

Drag has been a staple of live entertainment for as long as we've had stages. Republicans need to read some history books.

A Trump appointed judge blocked Tennessee's ban on drag because it could violate the first amendment.

Tennessee's new law aimed to ban “adult cabaret entertainment” in public

In February 2023, Tennessee's governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill passed by the state's legislature which was supposed to go into effect on April 1. The law restricts “adult cabaret entertainment” to be performed in locations where it can be viewed by minors or on public property.

LGBTQIA+ theater group, Friends of George’s, filed a lawsuit stating the law was unconstitutional, adding:

"This law threatens to force a theatre troupe into a nightclub, because Tennessee legislators believe they have the right to make their own opinions about drag into law. Plaintiff’s other option is to proceed as planned, knowing that the Friends of George’s drag performers could face criminal — even felony — charges.”

A federal judge in Tennessee on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a ban on public drag show performances, hours before the new law was set to take effect.

They also mentioned that it violates the First Amendment, and argued that if a drag performer and a Tennessee Titans cheerleader were dancing in the presence of children, only the former would be breaking the law and not the latter.

Supporters say that this regulation protects children from being exposed to entertainment that may be detrimental to them. As per the law, the first violation is a misdemeanor, while the second one is a felony.

