Are RHOSLC alum Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes friends? Rep says they're "bonding" in prison

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) alumna Jen Shah was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud in February 2023. Following that, she was sentenced to spend six-and-a-half years in a federal prison in Byran, Texas. Former Silicon Valley tech leader Elizabeth Holmes was also sent to the same prison in May 2023. Holmes was found guilty of fraud and conspiring over untrue claims. She was sentenced to prison for 11 years.

Jen's rep, Chris Giovanni, spoke to People Magazine and told the publication in an exclusive that the RHOSLC star and Holmes have hit it off in prison. Chris said that it was because to both of their similar charges and several other aspects.

Giovanni said that the two are "friends" who are "rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey" of positive change.

Elizabeth Holmes found her prison buddy in RHOSLC's Jen Shah

Jen Shah was arrested during the filming of RHOSLC in 2021 and convicted of "telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering." Her primary targets were the elderly, who were making it through each day with their hard-earned savings. Jen was promising them attractive money-making propositions, but once they'd invested, along with her team, she would launder the money.

The reality TV star started her 78-month prison sentence in February 2023.

Silicon Valley tech giant and founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes was charged with defrauding investors that were bringing in thousands of dollars, telemarketing, and making false claims. Her company was established with the purpose of advancing healthcare by crafting products that could detect particular abnormalities from a wide range, using only a couple of drops of blood.

This landed her a heavy fine of $452 million and a nine-year prison sentence, which started in May 2023.

Both women are housed in the same facility in Byran, Texas and according to the RHOSLC star's representative, they've "bonded" in their few months there.

People Magazine reported that they were living the regular prison life, from rising early and doing daily chores to working in assigned roles to earn money. The pair have been getting along swimmingly, confiding in each other in an attempt to get through the remainder of their sentences. Both were charged with money laundering, which could have sparked their initial liking for each other.

With her trial lasting for nearly two years, Elizabeth Holmes had given birth twice and was taken under Jen Shah's wing when she arrived at the facility. The former RHOSLC cast member provided both her and the newborns with unending comfort and support

"Jen's given her a lot of advice. She's even met Elizabeth's baby and held her," Chris said.

Shah started her own ventures in the prison by training fellow convicts in the skills and knowledge required to clear their GED. This would increase their chances of securing a stable job after the end of their time in the federal camp.

Jen also pioneered Sha-mazing Abs, a workout class for all inmates, which Elizabeth attends religiously. Jen's rep states he has seen considerable growth in both personalities since they were sentenced. While Jen's stint on RHOSLC was engulfed in chaos and controversy, Chris claims she is now "more peaceful."

"She's still funny and has her one-liners, but she's graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded," Giovanni told the publication.

With both Jen and Elizabeth's eyes set on improvement and personal evolution, they've found in each other a strong ally to help them rehabilitate for the rest of their time behind bars.

RHOSLC season 4 episode 3 will return without Jen Shah, on September 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.