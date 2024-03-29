Ariel Garcia: Everett Police locate body believed to be missing child in Washington State 

Ariel Garcia, a 4-year-old Everett boy, was reported missing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. He disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" after leaving the apartment with a family member.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Everett Police Department announced they were looking for missing child Ariel Garcia, last seen on Wednesday in an apartment in the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in Everett Washington State.

At the time, police expressed concerns the child may be in danger after leaving the apartment with a family member under "suspicious circumstances." Police did not disclose the identity of the family member.

In a tragic update a day after the disappearance, the Everett Police Department announced a body had been located at a location outside of Everett and they believed it to be the missing person Ariel Garcia.

Missing child in Washington State Ariel Garcia's death investigated as Homicide

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, Everett police announced Ariel Garcia, the 4-year-old Everett boy who was reported missing on March 27, was found dead. Authorities said at around 5:55 PM, on Thursday, the department was notified that a body had been found outside of Everett.

“On March 28, 2024, 7:15 PM: Today, at around 5:55 PM, the Everett Police Department was notified that a body had been located at a location outside of Everett. Initial indications are that the found body is the missing person in this case. The family has been notified.”

Authorities did not disclose the exact location the body was found but said they were investigating this incident as a homicide. Police said that the Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Authorities added:

“Major Crimes detectives from the Everett Police Department are actively involved in this case and there is no perceived threat to the community. Because the investigation is ongoing, additional information is still being gathered and confirmed.”

Shortly before Ariel Garcia was found authorities announced a vehicle of interest, identified as a 2013 Nissan Sentra SV, steel blue, WA license plate CJC9954, was located in Clark County, Washington. It is unclear who was driving the car or if the suspect was apprehended. At the time police said:

“This vehicle is currently in police custody and is not outstanding. We are seeking information or video footage showing the vehicle’s movements on March 27, 2024.”

Anyone with information or has video surveillance of Ariel or a steel blue 2013 Nissan Sentra SV WA license plate CJC9954, was urged to submit tips by phone to 425-257-8450 or by email to [email protected].