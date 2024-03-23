What fraternity was Riley Strain in? Statement issued on missing Mizzou student found dead

The search for the missing University of Missouri student, Riley Strain ended with the discovery of his body in the Cumberland River in Nashville on Friday, March 22, 2024. Authorities stated that they don't suspect any foul play in the death of Strain who went missing on March 8, 2024. The University of Missouri student was out with his fraternity brothers during a conference in Nashville.

Riley Strain was a part of the Delta Chi fraternity. He was with his fraternity brothers before he was escorted out of country star Luke Bryan's honky-tonk bar, Luke's 32 Bridge in the late hours of March 8.

Shortly after Metro Nashville Police Department's confirmation of Strain's body being found in the river, his fraternity issued a statement about his death. In their statement, The Delta Chi Fraternity mourned the death of their “ esteemed fraternity brother, Riley Strain."

“Our hearts go out to Riley’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time as we work to provide support and resources to all those affected by this tragedy," the fraternity said.

The fraternity noted that its Campus Assistance Program will provide in-person resources and professional support while navigating through this challenging time. The fraternity also asked people to respect the privacy of Riley’s family and the fraternity brothers as they grapple with the tragedy.

New surveillance footage showed Riley Strain walking toward the James Robertson Parkway bridge

Following the discovery of Riley Strain's body in the river, the Nashville Police held a press conference on Friday. The police chief John Drake told reporters that there’s no evidence to suggest there was foul play involved in the student's death. Drake added that it was most likely that Riley Strain accidentally fell into the river.

Strain, who was last seen on Gay Street, told his fraternity brothers he was heading to the hotel after he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge bar. He was asked to leave the bar as his “behavior” reportedly violated standards. In a statement, the bar management maintained Strain was only served one drink but was asked to leave as his conduct violated their policy. The bar, however, did not elaborate further.

Riley's stepfather, Chris Whitehead was interviewed by News Nation a few days before the former's body was found. Whitehead said that new footage from the area showed Riley walking towards the James Robertson Parkway bridge. The bridge, which spans the Cumberland River, is located on the opposite side of the hotel where Riley was staying.

The police also reportedly spoke to a couple who sat Strain near the bridge. When they asked him if he was okay, the couple claimed that Riley appeared to be heavily inebriated.

Surveillance footage released last week showed Strain stumbling and struggling to walk in a straight line after he was asked to leave the bar. Authorities said while Starin was served only one drink at Luke’s bar, he had visited two other bars before arriving at the establishment.

Authorities exploring the circumstances of his death said they are awaiting autopsy results before disclosing additional information pertaining to the case.