“How you doin, sir?”: Video shows missing student Riley Strain talking to Nashville cop on the night of his disappearance

A newly released video showed a missing University of Missouri student, Riley Strain, briefly talking to a police officer on Gay Street in Nashville shortly before he vanished without a trace on Friday, March 8, 2024.

In a post on X on Monday, March 18, 2024, Metro Nashville PD released body cam footage that showed Riley Strain talking to an officer shortly before his disappearance. Identified as Reginald Young, the officer was reportedly investigating a vehicle burglary call when Strain walked past him on the sidewalk.

In the video, the officer is seen inspecting a red pickup truck parked near the sidewalk in Gay Street. Riley Strain, who is seen walking past Officer Young, asked the latter,

“How are you doin, sir?” to which, Strain replied, “I’m good, How are you?”

Police said Riley did not appear distressed when he shared the brief greeting with Officer Young.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Riley Strain's disappearance

As previously reported, Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student, was in Nashville for a fraternity conference and was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville as staff believed he had too much to drink.

However, the bar has since defended themselves with a statement saying they only served Strain one drink, but he was escorted out due to his conduct. Strain’s friends, who were at the bar, called 911 Saturday afternoon when they discovered he was not back in his hotel room. The call was placed 16 hours after Strain was last seen at the bar.

The new video comes amid police discovering Riley Strain’s bank card on an embankment at the Cumberland River this past weekend.

Since his disappearance, police have launched a widespread search for the missing person, who was captured on surveillance cameras on Gay Street. Previously obtained surveillance footage from March 8 showed Riley Strain stumbling and falling down the road after being asked to leave Luke Bryan's bar.

Police have also provided timely updates about their search efforts on social media. In an update on March 18, 2024, police said they did not suspect foul play in the case as they continued to search for Strain. Authorities added the missing student’s parents also met with detectives who provided a full briefing on the case.

“No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown an available video," police wrote.

Strain was described as being 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having blue eyes and blonde hair.