Watch: New surveillance video shows missing college student Riley Strain stumbling and falling in a parking lot before disappearance

A new surveillance video surfaced online that showed Riley Strain, a finance student at the University of Missouri who recently went missing. In the footage, Riley was seen stumbling and falling in a parking lot near Church Street at 9:45 pm in Nashville on Friday, March 8, shortly before he vanished.

The new video was captured by the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop from across the street and shared by Fox News correspondent Kelly Avellino.

Riley Strain was in Nashville for a fraternity conference and was reported missing on Saturday, March 10, after his friends discovered he was not in his room. Strain was last seen on Friday night after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville for being too inebriated. Strain reportedly told his friends he was returning to the hotel but never showed, as per New York Post.

Tennessee police release video of last known sighting of Riley Strain

The new surveillance video comes in the wake of Tennessee police releasing video footage on Tuesday, March 12. According to The Mirror, Riley Strain was seen walking across 1st Avenue North toward Gay Street on Friday (March 8) as seen in the footage.

Riley’s family, who showed up in Nashville to search for him, told Fox News that the missing student got as far north as the Jefferson Street bridge before he vanished as there’s been no surveillance video since that point in time.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Metro Nashville PD shared the video that showed the missing student crossing Gay Street and urged people to reach out to them with any information that would help generate a lead into his whereabouts.

Cell phone records suggest that Strain told his friends he’d walk back to the hotel about five blocks away from the bar on Friday, instead, he went in the opposite direction. His cell phone last pinged around 10 to 10:30 pm near a public square park close to Gay Street and the Cumberland river.

In a post on X on Tuesday, police said they have searched the surrounding areas, including the riverbank to no avail.

Strain is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots, and a black Apple watch.